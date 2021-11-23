Texas Tech 96, Nebraska-Omaha 40

NEBRASKA-OMAHA (1-3)

Fidler 2-6 3-8 7, Brougham 2-3 3-5 7, Lemetti 1-7 0-0 3, Roe 0-3 0-0 0, Hughes 1-6 0-0 2, Luedtke 1-3 0-0 3, Evans 2-5 2-2 7, Ferrarini 2-10 0-0 6, Tut 1-2 0-0 2, Arop 1-3 0-0 3, Frickenstein 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 13-49 8-15 40.

TEXAS TECH (4-0)

Obanor 1-5 0-2 2, Williams 2-6 1-1 5, Shannon 6-11 3-3 18, Warren 5-9 4-4 14, Wilson 4-4 0-0 8, Arms 4-6 0-0 10, Agbo 3-4 0-0 7, Batcho 2-3 2-3 6, Nadolny 0-1 3-4 3, Santos-Silva 4-7 1-4 9, Allen 3-3 0-0 6, Calhoun 3-4 0-0 8. Totals 37-63 14-21 96.

Halftime_Texas Tech 43-20. 3-Point Goals_Nebraska-Omaha 6-29 (Ferrarini 2-9, Arop 1-1, Luedtke 1-3, Evans 1-4, Lemetti 1-7, Roe 0-2, Fidler 0-3), Texas Tech 8-16 (Shannon 3-4, Arms 2-3, Calhoun 2-3, Agbo 1-2, Warren 0-1, Williams 0-1, Obanor 0-2). Rebounds_Nebraska-Omaha 23 (Luedtke 5), Texas Tech 41 (Batcho 10). Assists_Nebraska-Omaha 8 (Fidler 3), Texas Tech 18 (Batcho 6). Total Fouls_Nebraska-Omaha 23, Texas Tech 16.

