The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The Associated Press
November 15, 2021 12:38 pm
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 14, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (25) 2-0 744 1
2. UConn (5) 1-0 724 2
3. Maryland 3-0 691 4
4. Indiana 2-0 617 8
5. NC State 2-1 609 5
6. Baylor 2-0 562 7
7. Stanford 1-1 553 3
8. Iowa 3-0 547 9
9. Oregon 2-0 506 10
10. Louisville 0-1 467 6
11. Arizona 2-0 411 22
12. Texas 2-0 408 25
13. Michigan 2-0 393 11
14. Iowa St. 1-0 379 12
15. Oregon St. 1-0 272 14
16. Tennessee 2-0 243 15
17. Florida St. 2-0 234 16
18. Georgia Tech 3-0 219 17
19. Kentucky 2-1 207 13
20. UCLA 1-0 186 20
21. Ohio St. 2-0 181 17
22. West Virginia 0-0 119 19
23. South Florida 2-0 111 21
24. Texas A&M 2-0 101 23
25. Virginia Tech 3-0 85 24

Others receiving votes: Florida Gulf Coast 56, Georgia 50, Michigan St. 17, Missouri St. 14, Washington St 10, Notre Dame 8, Arkansas 6, Colorado 5, BYU 5, Oklahoma 4, DePaul 4, Southern Cal 2.

