The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 14, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv 1. South Carolina (25) 2-0 744 1 2. UConn (5) 1-0 724 2 3. Maryland 3-0 691 4 4. Indiana 2-0 617 8 5. NC State 2-1 609 5 6. Baylor 2-0 562 7 7. Stanford 1-1 553 3 8. Iowa 3-0 547 9 9. Oregon 2-0 506 10 10. Louisville 0-1 467 6 11. Arizona 2-0 411 22 12. Texas 2-0 408 25 13. Michigan 2-0 393 11 14. Iowa St. 1-0 379 12 15. Oregon St. 1-0 272 14 16. Tennessee 2-0 243 15 17. Florida St. 2-0 234 16 18. Georgia Tech 3-0 219 17 19. Kentucky 2-1 207 13 20. UCLA 1-0 186 20 21. Ohio St. 2-0 181 17 22. West Virginia 0-0 119 19 23. South Florida 2-0 111 21 24. Texas A&M 2-0 101 23 25. Virginia Tech 3-0 85 24

Others receiving votes: Florida Gulf Coast 56, Georgia 50, Michigan St. 17, Missouri St. 14, Washington St 10, Notre Dame 8, Arkansas 6, Colorado 5, BYU 5, Oklahoma 4, DePaul 4, Southern Cal 2.

