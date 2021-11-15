The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 14, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. South Carolina (25)
|2-0
|744
|1
|2. UConn (5)
|1-0
|724
|2
|3. Maryland
|3-0
|691
|4
|4. Indiana
|2-0
|617
|8
|5. NC State
|2-1
|609
|5
|6. Baylor
|2-0
|562
|7
|7. Stanford
|1-1
|553
|3
|8. Iowa
|3-0
|547
|9
|9. Oregon
|2-0
|506
|10
|10. Louisville
|0-1
|467
|6
|11. Arizona
|2-0
|411
|22
|12. Texas
|2-0
|408
|25
|13. Michigan
|2-0
|393
|11
|14. Iowa St.
|1-0
|379
|12
|15. Oregon St.
|1-0
|272
|14
|16. Tennessee
|2-0
|243
|15
|17. Florida St.
|2-0
|234
|16
|18. Georgia Tech
|3-0
|219
|17
|19. Kentucky
|2-1
|207
|13
|20. UCLA
|1-0
|186
|20
|21. Ohio St.
|2-0
|181
|17
|22. West Virginia
|0-0
|119
|19
|23. South Florida
|2-0
|111
|21
|24. Texas A&M
|2-0
|101
|23
|25. Virginia Tech
|3-0
|85
|24
Others receiving votes: Florida Gulf Coast 56, Georgia 50, Michigan St. 17, Missouri St. 14, Washington St 10, Notre Dame 8, Arkansas 6, Colorado 5, BYU 5, Oklahoma 4, DePaul 4, Southern Cal 2.
