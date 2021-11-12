The Citadel 108, Morris College 67

MORRIS COLLEGE (0-1)

Thomas 10-22 8-12 30, Johnson 0-1 1-2 1, Harris 2-3 0-0 5, Jackson 2-9 0-0 6, C.Morris 1-11 0-0 2, Kelly 6-14 3-4 19, Murray 1-3 2-2 4, Lovett 0-0 0-0 0, Morgan 0-1 0-1 0. Totals 22-64 14-21 67.

THE CITADEL (2-0)

Brown 3-7 3-6 10, Roche 7-14 3-3 21, Clark 6-8 0-0 14, Fitzgibbons 3-7 0-0 7, Moffe 3-6 3-3 10, Spence 2-2 2-2 6, Wakefield 5-8 1-3 13, Maynard 0-5 2-2 2, Price 1-3 2-4 5, Higgins 0-1 0-0 0, Engler 3-4 0-0 8, Gammons 2-3 0-0 5, Spencer 2-2 0-0 4, Guyton 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 38-76 16-23 108.

Halftime_The Citadel 48-24. 3-Point Goals_Morris College 9-32 (Kelly 4-11, Jackson 2-7, Thomas 2-7, Harris 1-2, Murray 0-1, C.Morris 0-4), The Citadel 16-41 (Roche 4-9, Clark 2-2, Engler 2-3, Wakefield 2-5, Brown 1-2, Gammons 1-2, Fitzgibbons 1-3, Moffe 1-3, Price 1-3, Guyton 1-4, Higgins 0-1, Maynard 0-4). Rebounds_Morris College 22 (Kelly 6), The Citadel 55 (Roche 9). Assists_Morris College 7 (Thomas 3), The Citadel 23 (Brown, Higgins 5). Total Fouls_Morris College 17, The Citadel 19. A_937 (6,000).

