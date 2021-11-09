The Citadel 78, Pittsburgh 63

THE CITADEL (0-0)
Brown 8-18 3-4 19, Roche 8-14 3-3 27, Clark 3-6 0-0 6, Davis 1-4 1-4 4, Moffe 5-9 0-0 12, Fitzgibbons 2-8 0-0 6, Spence 2-2 0-0 4, Price 0-1 0-0 0, Spencer 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 7-11 78.
PITTSBURGH (0-0)
Gueye 0-5 2-3 2, Hugley 10-20 7-13 27, Santos 2-8 0-0 5, Odukale 8-14 3-9 20, Jeffress 1-10 2-2 4, Ezeakudo 0-0 0-0 0, Collier 1-2 1-4 3, Oladapo 1-1 0-0 2, Payton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 15-31 63.
Halftime_The Citadel 43-31. 3-Point Goals_The Citadel 13-36 (Roche 8-14, Moffe 2-3, Fitzgibbons 2-8, Davis 1-3, Price 0-1, Spencer 0-1, Clark 0-2, Brown 0-4), Pittsburgh 2-17 (Odukale 1-1, Santos 1-6, Gueye 0-2, Hugley 0-3, Jeffress 0-5). Rebounds_The Citadel 36 (Brown 7), Pittsburgh 38 (Hugley 10). Assists_The Citadel 18 (Moffe 5), Pittsburgh 14 (Odukale 4). Total Fouls_The Citadel 23, Pittsburgh 16.
