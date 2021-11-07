On Air: Foodie and the Beast
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

The Latest: AP source: Brissett to start at QB for Dolphins

The Associated Press
November 7, 2021 11:15 am
< a min read
      

The latest from Week 9 of the NFL (all times EST):

___

11:10 a.m.

A person with knowledge of the situation says the Miami Dolphins are planning to start Jacoby Brissett at quarterback against the Houston Texans because Tua Tagovailoa is still dealing with an injured finger on his throwing hand.

        Insight by GEHA: This exclusive e-book will help you navigate federal health care benefit plans for 2022 open season and how to choose what's right for you.

ESPN and NFL Network first reported the Dolphins’ decision.

Tagovailoa was limited in practice this week because of the finger injury.

It’ll be Brissett’s fourth start of the season for Miami, after Tagovailoa missed three other games with fractured ribs.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores had said Friday that he was optimistic Tagovailoa would be able to play against the Texans.

___

AP Sports Writer Tim Reynolds reporting from Miami Gardens, Florida.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|6 NPELRA 2021 Annual Training Conference
11|7 APTA's TRANSform Conference &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Black Daggers of Army Special Operations Command participate in a tandem jump during Tropic Lightning Week