The Latest: Braves’ Ehire Adrianza on paternity list

The Associated Press
November 2, 2021 12:14 pm
HOUSTON (AP) — The Latest on Game 6 of the World Series (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

Atlanta Braves infielder/outfielder Ehire Adrianza was placed on the postseason paternity list ahead of World Series Game 6 on Tuesday night and replaced on the active roster by infielder Johan Camargo.

Adrianza is 0 for 2 in the Series, making two pinch hit appearances. He will be allowed to return should the Series extend to a Game 7.

Camargo was 0 for 4 in the NL Championship Series.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

