On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

The RSM Classic Par Scores

The Associated Press
November 19, 2021 5:54 pm
4 min read
      

Friday

Sea Island, Ga.

a-Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club (Host Course)

7,060 yards; Par 72

b-Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club

7,005 yards; Par 70

Purse: $7.2 million

Second Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses with different pars.

Talor Gooch 64a-65b—129 -13
John Huh 63b-67a—130 -12
Sebastian Munoz 60b-70a—130 -12
Mackenzie Hughes 63a-68b—131 -11
Taylor Moore 66a-65b—131 -11
Zach Johnson 61b-71a—132 -10
Seamus Power 63b-69a—132 -10
Scott Stallings 63a-69b—132 -10
Corey Conners 62b-71a—133 -9
Tom Hoge 65a-68b—133 -9
David Skinns 64b-69a—133 -9
Russell Henley 64a-70b—134 -8
Jim Herman 65b-69a—134 -8
Lee Hodges 65a-69b—134 -8
Lanto Griffin 65b-70a—135 -7
Adam Hadwin 67a-68b—135 -7
Sung Kang 67a-68b—135 -7
Russell Knox 67b-68a—135 -7
Luke List 68a-67b—135 -7
William McGirt 66b-69a—135 -7
Max McGreevy 66a-69b—135 -7
Keith Mitchell 68a-67b—135 -7
Aaron Rai 68a-67b—135 -7
Chez Reavie 63a-72b—135 -7
Justin Rose 67a-68b—135 -7
Matthias Schwab 67b-68a—135 -7
Cameron Smith 64b-71a—135 -7
J.J. Spaun 64b-71a—135 -7
Brendan Steele 66b-69a—135 -7
Jonathan Byrd 64b-72a—136 -6
Bill Haas 65a-71b—136 -6
Matt Kuchar 65b-71a—136 -6
Matthew NeSmith 67b-69a—136 -6
Patrick Rodgers 64b-72a—136 -6
Scottie Scheffler 63b-73a—136 -6
Webb Simpson 69a-67b—136 -6
Jhonattan Vegas 64a-72b—136 -6
Cameron Young 65b-71a—136 -6
Brian Gay 64b-73a—137 -5
Doug Ghim 66b-71a—137 -5
Michael Gligic 65b-72a—137 -5
Nate Lashley 63b-74a—137 -5
Tyler McCumber 69a-68b—137 -5
Troy Merritt 66a-71b—137 -5
Andrew Novak 67a-70b—137 -5
Taylor Pendrith 68a-69b—137 -5
Mito Pereira 67b-70a—137 -5
Scott Piercy 69a-68b—137 -5
Kevin Streelman 68b-69a—137 -5
Michael Thompson 66b-71a—137 -5
Matt Wallace 65b-72a—137 -5
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 66b-72a—138 -4
Wyndham Clark 66b-72a—138 -4
Joshua Creel 68a-70b—138 -4
Joel Dahmen 65b-73a—138 -4
Mickey DeMorat 63b-75a—138 -4
Nick Hardy 69b-69a—138 -4
Brian Harman 66b-72a—138 -4
Charles Howell III 68a-70b—138 -4
Adam Long 67a-71b—138 -4
Davis Love III 68a-70b—138 -4
Peter Malnati 68b-70a—138 -4
Denny McCarthy 66b-72a—138 -4
Adam Scott 67b-71a—138 -4
Roger Sloan 67b-71a—138 -4
Austin Smotherman 65b-73a—138 -4
Brandt Snedeker 68a-70b—138 -4
Kyle Stanley 70a-68b—138 -4
Vincent Whaley 65a-73b—138 -4
Jared Wolfe 68b-70a—138 -4
Dylan Wu 66a-72b—138 -4
Louis Oosthuizen 69b-WD
Rory Sabbatini 68a-DQ

Missed Cut

Hayden Buckley 67b-72a—139 -3
Bronson Burgoon 67b-72a—139 -3
Jason Day 70a-69b—139 -3
Harris English 69a-70b—139 -3
Brice Garnett 66b-73a—139 -3
Chesson Hadley 63b-76a—139 -3
Brandon Hagy 64b-75a—139 -3
Kramer Hickok 68a-71b—139 -3
Patton Kizzire 67a-72b—139 -3
David Lipsky 67b-72a—139 -3
Justin Lower 67a-72b—139 -3
Greyson Sigg 64b-75a—139 -3
Alex Smalley 67b-72a—139 -3
Robert Streb 68a-71b—139 -3
Brian Stuard 69a-70b—139 -3
Adam Svensson 71a-68b—139 -3
Brendon Todd 66b-73a—139 -3
D.J. Trahan 71a-68b—139 -3
Lucas Glover 71a-69b—140 -2
Emiliano Grillo 68b-72a—140 -2
Danny Lee 69a-71b—140 -2
Doc Redman 65a-75b—140 -2
Davis Riley 67b-73a—140 -2
Paul Barjon 69a-72b—141 -1
Harry Higgs 70b-71a—141 -1
Max Homa 66b-75a—141 -1
Stephan Jaeger 66b-75a—141 -1
Matt Jones 68b-73a—141 -1
Chris Kirk 67b-74a—141 -1
Anirban Lahiri 68a-73b—141 -1
Trey Mullinax 67b-74a—141 -1
Andrew Putnam 66b-75a—141 -1
Callum Tarren 70b-71a—141 -1
Vaughn Taylor 73a-68b—141 -1
Sahith Theegala 70a-71b—141 -1
Nick Watney 71a-70b—141 -1
Ludvig Aberg 72a-70b—142 E
Ryan Armour 67b-75a—142 E
Tyler Duncan 70a-72b—142 E
Branden Grace 67a-75b—142 E
David Hearn 68a-74b—142 E
Ben Kohles 67a-75b—142 E
Kelly Kraft 65b-77a—142 E
Joaquin Niemann 67b-75a—142 E
Henrik Norlander 68b-74a—142 E
Chad Ramey 73a-69b—142 E
Kevin Tway 70a-72b—142 E
Peter Uihlein 71a-71b—142 E
Ben Crane 74a-69b—143 +1
Cameron Davis 73a-70b—143 +1
Luke Donald 68a-75b—143 +1
Scott Gutschewski 68b-75a—143 +1
Andrew Landry 68a-75b—143 +1
Alex Noren 71b-72a—143 +1
Sepp Straka 68b-75a—143 +1
Chris Stroud 67a-76b—143 +1
Hudson Swafford 72a-71b—143 +1
Camilo Villegas 70a-73b—143 +1
Richy Werenski 71a-72b—143 +1
Kyle Wilshire 73a-70b—143 +1
Hank Lebioda 64b-80a—144 +2
Graeme McDowell 68b-76a—144 +2
Davis Thompson 71a-73b—144 +2
Kevin Yu 71b-73a—144 +2
Stewart Cink 68a-77b—145 +3
Kurt Kitayama 67a-78b—145 +3
Seth Reeves 70a-75b—145 +3
Sam Ryder 65b-80a—145 +3
Jimmy Walker 69b-76a—145 +3
Joseph Bramlett 71b-75a—146 +4
Austin Cook 73b-73a—146 +4
Brett Drewitt 72a-74b—146 +4
J.T. Poston 71b-75a—146 +4
Curtis Thompson 73a-73b—146 +4
Dawie Van der Walt 70a-76b—146 +4
Carl Yuan 71a-75b—146 +4
J.P. Griffin 71a-76b—147 +5
Kevin Kisner 76a-71b—147 +5
Brandon Wu 73a-74b—147 +5
Keegan Bradley 67b-81a—148 +6
Dylan Frittelli 69b-80a—149 +7
Martin Trainer 70b-79a—149 +7
Jonas Blixt 77a-73b—150 +8

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|14 Super Computing
11|15 Route Fifty Tech Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

F-35A Lightning II fighter flies high over Salinas