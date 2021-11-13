Thorne, Walker help No. 8 Michigan State beat Maryland 40-21

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Payton Thorne threw two of his four touchdown passes to Jayden Reed, and Kenneth Walker ran for 143 yards and two scores, helping No. 8 Michigan State bounce back from its first loss with a 40-21 victory over Maryland on Saturday.

The Spartans (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten, No. 7 CFP ) stayed in the Big Ten championship race.

If Mel Tucker’s team can upset No. 6 Ohio State on the road next Saturday and beat No. 23 Penn State at home the following week, it will be in the conference’s championship game with an opportunity to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.

The Terrapins (5-5, 2-5) have lost five of their last six games. To be bowl eligible, Maryland has to stun No. 9 Michigan next week at home or close the regular season with a win at Rutgers.

Thorne was 22 of 31 for 287 yards with a 51-yard touchdown pass to Montorie Foster and a 29-yard pass to Jayden reed for a score in the first quarter. He had a 2-yard toss to Connor Heyward midway through the second quarter and his fourth touchdown pass, matching a career high, went to Reed in the third.

Walker, who started the week leading the nation in rushing and as a Heisman Trophy contender, ran for a 1-yard score to put the Spartans ahead 27-7 late in the first half.

Taulia Tagovailoa threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Chigoziem Okonkwo 46 seconds later, pulling the Terrapins within 13 points.

With a chance to get closer early in the third, Tagovailoa threw an interception to linebacker Noah Harvey at the Michigan State 1.

Tagovailoa finished 29 of 48 for 350 yards with two touchdown passes to Chigoziem Okonkwo. He has a Big Ten-best six 300-yard passing games, setting a Maryland single-season record.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Michigan State might move up a spot in the AP Top 25 with No. 4 Oklahoma losing to No. 18 Baylor by 13 points.

THE TAKEAWAY

Maryland: The Terrapins had a lot of success moving the ball, but they came away scoreless on drives that ended at the Michigan State 16, 23, 24 and 39 in the second half to spoil any chances of an upset victory. They also had the ball near midfield on three other possessions that ended without a point.

Michigan State: A team that started the season unranked and with low expectations outside the program has a chance to play for championships, but it won’t be easy. Michigan State’s porous defense, which was exposed in last week’s loss at Purdue, will be hard pressed to slow down Ohio State’s offense to keep high hopes alive by this time next week.

UP NEXT

Maryland: Hosts Michigan on Saturday.

Michigan State: At Ohio State on Saturday.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.