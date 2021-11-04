Trending:
Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press
November 4, 2021
< a min read
      

PREP FOOTBALL=

CLASS 6A=

¶ Clear Falls 44, Clute Brazoswood 0

CLASS 5A=

¶ Dallas South Oak Cliff 71, Dallas Jefferson 0

¶ Katy Paetow 55, Angleton 13

CLASS 1A=

¶ Abbott 56, Penelope 0

¶ Balmorhea 52, Sanderson 6

¶ Follett 54, Hedley 6

OTHER=

¶ Cypress Bridgeland 38, Cypress Falls 10

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

