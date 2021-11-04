Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
CLASS 6A=
¶ Clear Falls 44, Clute Brazoswood 0
CLASS 5A=
¶ Dallas South Oak Cliff 71, Dallas Jefferson 0
¶ Katy Paetow 55, Angleton 13
CLASS 1A=
¶ Abbott 56, Penelope 0
¶ Balmorhea 52, Sanderson 6
¶ Follett 54, Hedley 6
OTHER=
¶ Cypress Bridgeland 38, Cypress Falls 10
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com
