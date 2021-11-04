Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Exercised 2022 mutual option on LHP Andrew Chafin and announced Chafin declined 2022 mutual option. Declined 2022 option on LHP Jacob Diekman.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Declined option on OF Brett Gardner and RHP Darren O’Day.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Exercised their 2022 option for RHP Merrill Kelly and declined the option for OF Kole Calhoun and RHP Tyler Clippard.

CINCINNATI REDS — Activated RHPs Tejay Antone and Brandon Bailey and CF Nick Senzel from the 60-day IL. Sent 1B Alex Blandino outright to Louisville (Triple-A East). Announced OF Nick Castellanos has terminated his contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Announced the retirement of C Buster Posey.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Designated OL Justin Murray for return from injured reserve.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed LB Dorian Etheridge to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Designated RB David Montgomery to return from injured reserve.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Claimed CB Vernon Hargreaves III from Houston waivers. Activated OT Hakeem Adeniki to the active roster from reserve/NFI injury list. Waived DE Darius Hodge and CB Nick McCloud.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Re-signed FB Johnny Stanton to the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed DE Bradlee Anae to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed G Tommy Kraemer to the practice squad. Released CB Daryl Worley from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated WR Devante Adams from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed RB Patrick Taylor to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed QB Blake Bortles to the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Claimed LB Eric Wilson from Philadelphia waivers.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed S Khari Willis on injured reserve. Activated WR Dezmon Patmon from injured reserve. Promoted S Jahleel Addae to the active roster from the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed WR Dillon Stoner to the active roster. Signed LB Javin White to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed WR/KR Brandon Powell and RB Mekhi Sargent to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived DE Jonah Williams with failed physical designation. Signed TE Luke Stocker to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed C Garrett Bradbury on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DE Nate Orchard to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Promoted LB Benardrick McKinney to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement. Re-signed DB Steven Parker to the practice squad. Placed RB Gary Brightwell on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK JETS — Promoted QB Josh Johnson and DL Jabari Zuniga to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed DL Bryce Huff on injured reserve. Activated LB Hamsah Nasirildeen from injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Re-signed OL Brett Toth to the practice squad. Released CB Craig James from the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released C Brad Lundblade from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived OL Daniel Munyer.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Promoted C Keith Ismael to the active roster from the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled Cs Sam Carrick and Vinni Lettieri from San Diego (AHL). Reassigned G Roman Durny from San Diego to Tulsa (ECHL).

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled F Ben McCartney from Tucson (AHL). Claimed G Scott Wedgewood from New Jersey waivers. Loaned D Victor Soderstrom to Tucson.

BUFFALO SABRES — Traded C Peyton Krebs, F Alex Tuch, a first-round pick in 2022 and second-round pick in 2023 to Vegas for C Jack Eichel and a third-round pick in 2023. Traded D Johnny Boychuk to New York Islanders for future considerations.

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled F Walker Duehr from Stockton (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled D Nicolas Beaudin from Rockford (AHL). Returned F Reese Johnson to Rockford.

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned D Dawson Barteaux to Texas (AHL) from Idaho (ECHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled C Alex Turcotte and F Vladimir Tkachev from Ontario (AHL) loan. Returned Ds Kale Clague and Austin Strand to Ontario from loan.

MINNESOTA WILD — Returned D Calen Addison to Iowa (AHL) from loan.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Sent D Mattias Norlinder to Laval (AHL) for conditioning.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned G Connor Ingram to Milwaukee (AHL). Placed G David Rittich on the active roster.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled F Alexander Holtz from Utica (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled D Taylor Fedun from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Reassigned G Antoine Bibeau to Allen (ECHL) from Charlotte (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Announced F Marian Gaborik has officially retired.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled D Kristians Rubins from Toronto (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned G Hunter Shepard to Hershey (AHL) from South Carolina (ECHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled G Mikhail Berdin from Manitoba (AHL). Assigned RW Kristian Vesalainen to Manitoba.

American Hockey League

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Recalled D Olivier LeBlanc from Kalamazoo (ECHL).

MANITOBA MOOSE — Recalled G Philippe Desrosiers from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Reassigned F Dominic Franco to Cincinnati (ECHL).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Loaned D Jacob LeGuerrier to Indy (ECHL). Recalled D Cliff Watson from Indy.

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Signed F Sean Josling to a professional tryout contract (PTO). Assigned G Roman Durny to Tulsa (ECHL).

STOCKTON HEAT — Loaned G Matthew Greenfield to Kansas City (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Reassigned F Ryan Chyzowski to Newfoundland (ECHL).

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON — Recalled D Chris Ortiz from Wheeling (ECHL) loan.

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Released G Alexis Gravel from his standard player contract (SPC).

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Released F Tommy Besinger.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Placed F Mason Mitchell on the reserve list. Placed D Jack Van Boekel on injured reserve retroactive to Oct. 22.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Traded F Austin Mcilmurray to Toledo.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed D Chays Ruddy to the active roster. Placed F Oliver Cooper on injured reserve retroactive to Oct. 24.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Activated D Clint Filbrandt from the reserve list.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Released G Ryan Edquist from his standard player contract (SPC). Acquired F Jonathan Desbiens from Maine.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Recalled D Tristan Pomerleau from Manitoba (AHL) loan.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Activated D Mackenzie Dwyer from the reserve list. Placed D Kyle Rhodes on the reserve list.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed D Andrew Mclean to the active roster.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Signed G Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo to the active roster.

WICHITA THUNDER — Signed Ds Carson Vance and Christian Hausinger to standard player contracts (SPC).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Announced Fs Jesus Ferreira and Ricardo Pepi have been called up by the U.S. Men’s National Team for the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Announced G Matt Turner has been called up by the U.S. Men’s National Team for the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

USL Championship

INDY ELEVEN — Loaned G Jordan Farr to San Antonio via an emergency backup goalkeeper loan approved by the league.

