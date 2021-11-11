Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Named Ozzie Timmons and Connor Dawson hitting coaches.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named Ani Kilambi assistant general manager.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated WR A.J. Green from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LS Aaron Brewer and TE David Wells on injured reserve.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated CB Chris Westry from injured reserve. Promoted TE Eric Tomlinson, G James Carpenter and DL Khalil McKenzie from the practice squad to the active roster.

BUFFALO BILLS — Placed DT Justin Zimmer on injured reserve. Signed Cam Lewis from the practice squad. Promoted QB Davis Webb from the practice squad to the active roster. Activated QB Jake Fromm and WR Tanner Gentry from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed CB Cam Lewis.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed QB Cam Newton. Signed DE Damontre Moore to the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed DE Randy Gregory on injured reserve.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed DB Duke Dawson to the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed WR Gary Jennings to the practice squad. Placed WR Jeff Badet on the practice squad injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed LB Drue Tranquill on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Designated OLB Chase Winovich to return from injured reserve to practice.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Activated TE Nick Vannett from injured reserve. Placed DE Payton Turner on injured reserve.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed CB Jason Pinnock on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OLB Jacob Tuioti-Mariner to the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived WR Jalen Hurd. Signed OL Corbin Kaufusi and CB Saivion Smith to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed CB Breon Borders to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Sent C Jamieson Rees to Chicago (AHL).

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Called up F Max Zimmer from Greenville (ECHL).

DALLAS STARS — Waived LWs Blake Comeau and Tanner Kero. Sent D Thomas Harley to Texas (AHL). Called up F Riley Tufte from Texas (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned D Nate Clurmand from Colorado (AHL) to Utah (ECHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled LW Ryan Poehling and D Mattias Norlinder from Laval (AHL). Reassigned F Cameron Hillis from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL) to Laval (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Waived RW Rocco Grimaldi.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned G Tyler Wall from Hartford (AHL) to Jacksonville (ECHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Called up LW Andrew Agozzino, Ds Dillon Heatherington and Lassi Thompson from Belleville (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Sent Ds Taylor Fedun and Juuso Riikola to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

American Hockey League

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Recalled D Olivier LeBlanc from Kalamazoo (ECHL).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled F Charlie Gerard from Reading (ECHL).

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Recalled C Robert Carpenter from Florida (ECHL).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Sent D J.D. Greenway to Maine (ECHL).

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Recalled D Peter Tischke from Cincinnati (ECHL).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Loaned D Cliff Watson to Indy (ECHL).

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Released D Connor McDonald from player try-out contract (PTO) and returned to Utah (ECHL). Released D Adam Parsells from player try-out contract.

TEXAS STARS — Signed D Michael Prapavessis to a player try-out contract (PTO). Recalled G Adam Scheel from Idaho (ECHL).

UTICA COMETS — Recalled F Samuel Laberge from Adirondack (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed G Hayden Lavigne. Signed F Chad Butcher. Placed F Jack Combs on injured reserve.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Activated D Zach Yoder and D Malcolm Hayes from reserve.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Released G Brian Wilson as emergency back-up goalie (EBUG).

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed F Aaron Huffnagle.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Signed D Charles Barber. Placed F Gavin Gould on reserve. Placed F Karch Bachman on injured reserve.

INDY FUEL — Placed D Chris Cameron on injured reserve.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Activated F Kaid Oliver from reserve. Placed D Kyle Thacker on reserve.

MAINE MARINERS — Placed D Jason Horvath on injured reserve.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Activated D Garrett Johnston from injured reserve. Activated D Matteo Pietroniro from reserve.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Waived F J.M. Piotrowski.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Acquired F Billy Rizzo. Activated F Lawton Courtnall from commissioner’s exempt list.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Released D Jean-Francois David and G Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Placed D Miles Gendron and F Neil Robinson on reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Claimed D Carter Struthers off waivers.

WICHITA THUNDER — Waived F Kasey Kulczyncki. Signed F Logan Fredericks.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Reinstated D Karl Boudrias and F Grant Jozefek from injured reserve. Placed F Tyler Poulsen on reserve. Placed F Brent Beaudoin on injured reserve. Suspended G Justin Kapelmaster.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Announced that Sporting Kansas City Manager and Sporting Director Peter Vermes has been fined an undisclosed amount for his comments regarding the officiating following Sporting Kansas City’s match against Real Salt Lake on Nov. 7. These comments are in violation of the league’s public criticism policy.

INTER MIAMI CF — Named Dawn Scott performance director.

National Women’s Soccer League

NWSL — Announced that Angel City FC has been found in violation of the league tampering policy regarding NJ/NY Gotham F Allie Long and fined $20,000 cash and $20,000 in 2022 unfunded allocation money.

