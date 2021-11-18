Thursday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contracts of LHP Ray Kerr from Tacoma (Triple-A West)and OFs Alberto Rodriguez and Julio Rodriguez from Everett (High-A West) and agreed to terms on major league contracts.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jose Berrios on a seven-year contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Placed OL Spencer Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated WR Jake Kumerow from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated LB Markus Bailey from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated RB John Kelly from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Geronimo Allison to the practice squad. Released WR Travis Johnson from the practice squad.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed WR Marcus Kemp on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed S Sheldrick Redwine to the practice squad. Released QB Jake Dolegala from the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated LB Ryan Connelly from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Designated DL Carlos Davis to return from injured reserve to practice.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned F Ben McCartney to Tucson (AHL).
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled D Robin Salo from Bridgeport (AHL).
OTTAWA SENATORS — Returned F Andrew Agozzino to Belleville (AHL).
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Released D Cole Fraser.
CHICAGO WOLVES — Loaned F Kyle Marino to Idaho (ECHL).
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled F Kale Howarth from Indy (ECHL).
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Acquired F Nikita Pavlychev.
|SOCCER
|United States Soccer League One
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION II — Signed MF Esmir Bajraktarevic.
