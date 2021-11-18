Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contracts of LHP Ray Kerr from Tacoma (Triple-A West)and OFs Alberto Rodriguez and Julio Rodriguez from Everett (High-A West) and agreed to terms on major league contracts.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jose Berrios on a seven-year contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Placed OL Spencer Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated WR Jake Kumerow from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated LB Markus Bailey from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated RB John Kelly from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Geronimo Allison to the practice squad. Released WR Travis Johnson from the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed WR Marcus Kemp on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed S Sheldrick Redwine to the practice squad. Released QB Jake Dolegala from the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated LB Ryan Connelly from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Designated DL Carlos Davis to return from injured reserve to practice.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned F Ben McCartney to Tucson (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled D Robin Salo from Bridgeport (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Returned F Andrew Agozzino to Belleville (AHL).

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Released D Cole Fraser.

CHICAGO WOLVES — Loaned F Kyle Marino to Idaho (ECHL).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled F Kale Howarth from Indy (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Acquired F Nikita Pavlychev.

SOCCER United States Soccer League One

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION II — Signed MF Esmir Bajraktarevic.

