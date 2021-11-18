Trending:
Thursday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
November 18, 2021 10:32 pm
4 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contracts of LHP Ray Kerr from Tacoma (Triple-A West) and OFs Alberto Rodriguez and Julio Rodriguez from Everett (High-A West) and agreed to terms on major league contracts.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jose Berrios on a seven-year contract.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Named Brent Strom pitching coach.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with C Elias Diaz on a three-year contract.

NEW YORK METS — Named Billy Eppler general manager.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Recalled G Leandro Bolmaro from Iowa (NBA G League).

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed TE Parker Hesse and LB Emmanuel Ellerbee to the active roster. Placed LB Daren Bates and TE Hayden Hurst on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed OLs Rick Leonard and Joe Sculthorpe to the practice squad. Promoted WR Marvin Hall and S Shawn Williams from the practice squad to the active roster. Activated RB Qadree Ollison from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

BUFFALO BILLS — Placed OL Spencer Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated WR Jake Kumerow from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated LB Markus Bailey from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated RB John Kelly from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Activated K Greg Zuerlein from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Geronimo Allison to the practice squad. Released WR Travis Johnson and CB Parnell Motley from the practice squad. Activated CB Corey Ballentine from injured reserve.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed WR Marcus Kemp on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed WR Tyron Johnson to the practice squad. Released WR Marcell Ateman from the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed S Sheldrick Redwine to the practice squad. Released QB Jake Dolegala from the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated LB Ryan Connelly from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed LB Benardrick McKinney to the active roster. Signed RB Jonathan Williams to the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Designated DL Carlos Davis to return from injured reserve to practice.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Chris Slayton to the practice squad. Placed DT Darrion Daniels on the practice squad injured reserve.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned F Ben McCartney to Tucson (AHL).

BOSTON BRUINS — Reassigned D Victor Berglund from Providence (AHL) to Maine ECHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned G Hunter Miska from Colorado (AHL) to Utah (ECHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled F Cole Caufield from Laval (AHL). Reassigned F Alex Belzile to Laval.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled D Robin Salo from Bridgeport (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Returned F Andrew Agozzino to Belleville (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reassigned G Colten Ellis from Springfield (AHL) to Worcester (ECHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Waived F Justin Bailey.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Reassigned G Jiri Patera to Henderson (AHL) from Fort Wayne (ECHL).

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Released D Cole Fraser.

CHICAGO WOLVES — Loaned F Kyle Marino to Idaho (ECHL).

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Recalled F Jake Gaudet from Kalamazoo (ECHL).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled F Kale Howarth from Indy (ECHL).

TUCSON ROADRUNNER — Acquired F Avery Peterson.

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Suspended Trois-Rivieres F Cedric Montminy for one game and fined an undisclosed amount for game misconduct for charging in a game against Worcester on Nov. 17. Fined Maine F Mathew Santos for an unpenalized spearing infraction in a game against Jacksonville on Nov. 17.

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Acquired F Sebastan Vidmar.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Signed D Kyle Thacker.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed G Sean Bonar and F Marcus Ortiz. Loaned Fs Tyler Busch and Matt Boudens to Henderson (AHL).

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Acquired F Nikita Pavlychev. Placed F Tommy Besinger on reserve.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Claimed D Cooper Jones off waivers from Jacksonville.

INDY FUEL — Returned F Anthony Rinaldi to Greenville.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated G David Tendeck from reserve. Placed G Cole Kehler on reserve.

WICHITA NAILERS — Placed F Billy Exell on commissioner’s exempt list.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Released G Marc-Antoine Gelinas as emergency backup goalie (EBUG).

MAINE MARINERS — Placed F Devon Paliani on reserve.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Activated F Logan Lambdin from reserve.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FC — Announced a mutual decision to part ways with head coach Bob Bradley at the end of his contract.

USL Championship

SPORTING KANSAS CITY II — Announced head coach Paulo Nagamura has ended his tenure to pursue other opportunities.

United States Soccer League One

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION II — Signed MF Esmir Bajraktarevic.

