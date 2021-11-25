Thursday’s Transactions

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
November 25, 2021
FOOTBALL
National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Returned TE Mitchell Wilcox to the active roster from reserve/COVID-19 list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB Nate Orchard to the practice squad. Released RB Kerrith Whyte from the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Added OL Jalen Burks, WR James Tyrell to the practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Claimed RW Nathan Bastian off waivers from Seattle. Placed F Jesper Boqvist on injured reserve retroactive to 11/18.

