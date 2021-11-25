Thursday’s Transactions

|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Returned TE Mitchell Wilcox to the active roster from reserve/COVID-19 list.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB Nate Orchard to the practice squad. Released RB Kerrith Whyte from the practice squad.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Added OL Jalen Burks, WR James Tyrell to the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Claimed RW Nathan Bastian off waivers from Seattle. Placed F Jesper Boqvist on injured reserve retroactive to 11/18.
