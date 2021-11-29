Toledo 106, Northwestern Ohio 36

NORTHWESTERN OHIO (0-1)
Nichols 2-6 0-0 6, Westrick 3-5 0-0 6, Delancy 1-3 0-0 2, Johnson 1-7 0-0 2, Montes 1-8 0-2 2, Clark 1-6 0-1 2, Bode 3-8 2-4 8, Barker 1-3 0-0 2, Bogay 1-5 0-0 2, Wells 1-4 2-2 4, Cassell 0-0 0-0 0, Godsell 0-1 0-0 0, Gonzalez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-56 4-9 36.
TOLEDO (6-1)
Millner 8-13 0-0 17, Shumate 6-9 0-2 14, Dennis 5-5 2-2 14, Moss 5-6 0-0 11, Rollins 5-6 2-4 12, Wilson 3-5 0-0 6, Farmer 2-5 2-3 6, Jacobi 3-7 1-1 7, Carcoana 2-7 4-6 8, Hill 0-0 0-0 0, Saunders 4-6 1-2 11. Totals 43-69 12-20 106.
Halftime_Toledo 51-19. 3-Point Goals_Northwestern Ohio 2-20 (Nichols 2-4, Bogay 0-1, Delancy 0-1, Godsell 0-1, Montes 0-1, Wells 0-1, Barker 0-2, Clark 0-2, Bode 0-3, Johnson 0-4), Toledo 8-19 (Dennis 2-2, Saunders 2-4, Shumate 2-4, Moss 1-1, Millner 1-4, Carcoana 0-1, Jacobi 0-1, Wilson 0-2). Rebounds_Northwestern Ohio 26 (Westrick, Bode 5), Toledo 47 (Moss, Rollins, Carcoana 7). Assists_Northwestern Ohio 8 (Johnson 3), Toledo 22 (Rollins 8). Total Fouls_Northwestern Ohio 17, Toledo 13.
