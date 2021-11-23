Trending:
Toledo 68, Tulane 67

November 23, 2021 8:30 pm
TOLEDO (4-1)

Millner 6-16 5-6 18, Shumate 7-11 3-5 19, Dennis 1-4 4-4 7, Moss 3-5 2-3 8, Rollins 7-20 2-3 16, Wilson 0-4 0-0 0, Jacobi 0-2 0-0 0, Farmer 0-3 0-0 0, Carcoana 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 24-65 16-22 68.

TULANE (2-3)

Cross 3-6 1-2 7, Cook 11-21 2-4 25, Forbes 2-10 3-4 7, James 2-4 1-4 6, Spencer 3-6 0-0 9, Baker 3-10 0-0 7, McGee 0-0 1-2 1, Days 0-0 1-2 1, Pope 1-3 2-2 4, Coleman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 11-20 67.

Halftime_Toledo 42-32. 3-Point Goals_Toledo 4-18 (Shumate 2-3, Millner 1-1, Dennis 1-2, Moss 0-2, Wilson 0-3, Rollins 0-7), Tulane 6-26 (Spencer 3-6, James 1-2, Baker 1-4, Cook 1-6, Coleman 0-1, Forbes 0-7). Rebounds_Toledo 47 (Millner 12), Tulane 32 (Cross 8). Assists_Toledo 13 (Dennis 5), Tulane 7 (Cross, Cook, James 2). Total Fouls_Toledo 16, Tulane 18.

