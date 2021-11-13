Toledo 81, Detroit 73

DETROIT (0-2)
Akec 6-14 1-2 15, Oduro 3-8 2-2 8, Davis 8-21 3-3 21, Johnson 1-3 0-0 3, McAdoo 8-11 2-3 23, Harvey 1-6 0-2 2, Shaw 0-0 1-4 1, Isiani 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-64 9-16 73.
TOLEDO (2-0)
Millner 3-10 3-6 9, Shumate 5-6 4-5 17, Dennis 6-14 0-0 13, Moss 4-6 3-4 11, Rollins 6-15 5-6 19, Jacobi 4-5 0-0 8, Wilson 1-3 0-0 3, Hill 0-0 0-0 0, Carcoana 0-0 0-0 0, Farmer 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 29-60 16-23 81.
Halftime_Toledo 43-35. 3-Point Goals_Detroit 10-28 (McAdoo 5-7, Akec 2-7, Davis 2-7, Johnson 1-3, Harvey 0-4), Toledo 7-22 (Shumate 3-4, Rollins 2-6, Dennis 1-3, Wilson 1-3, Farmer 0-1, Moss 0-2, Millner 0-3). Fouled Out_McAdoo. Rebounds_Detroit 33 (Harvey 9), Toledo 40 (Shumate 11). Assists_Detroit 12 (Davis 5), Toledo 16 (Dennis, Moss, Rollins 4). Total Fouls_Detroit 20, Toledo 16. A_5,086 (7,014).
