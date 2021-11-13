On Air: Of Consuming Interest
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Toledo 81, Detroit 73

The Associated Press
November 13, 2021 9:27 pm
< a min read
      

DETROIT (0-2)

Akec 6-14 1-2 15, Oduro 3-8 2-2 8, Davis 8-21 3-3 21, Johnson 1-3 0-0 3, McAdoo 8-11 2-3 23, Harvey 1-6 0-2 2, Shaw 0-0 1-4 1, Isiani 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-64 9-16 73.

TOLEDO (2-0)

Millner 3-10 3-6 9, Shumate 5-6 4-5 17, Dennis 6-14 0-0 13, Moss 4-6 3-4 11, Rollins 6-15 5-6 19, Jacobi 4-5 0-0 8, Wilson 1-3 0-0 3, Hill 0-0 0-0 0, Carcoana 0-0 0-0 0, Farmer 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 29-60 16-23 81.

Halftime_Toledo 43-35. 3-Point Goals_Detroit 10-28 (McAdoo 5-7, Akec 2-7, Davis 2-7, Johnson 1-3, Harvey 0-4), Toledo 7-22 (Shumate 3-4, Rollins 2-6, Dennis 1-3, Wilson 1-3, Farmer 0-1, Moss 0-2, Millner 0-3). Fouled Out_McAdoo. Rebounds_Detroit 33 (Harvey 9), Toledo 40 (Shumate 11). Assists_Detroit 12 (Davis 5), Toledo 16 (Dennis, Moss, Rollins 4). Total Fouls_Detroit 20, Toledo 16. A_5,086 (7,014).

        Insight by Tanium: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives will discuss their approach to building a flexible and dynamic zero trust network.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|14 Super Computing
11|15 Kirtland AFB Tech Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Members of the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) provide funerary honors for U.S. Army Gen. Colin Powell