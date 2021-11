Top 25 College Basketball Schedule

All Times EST Wednesday

No. 2 UCLA vs. North Florida, 10:30 p.m.

No. 8 Texas vs. N. Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

No. 9 Baylor vs. Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.

No. 16 Arkansas vs. N. Iowa, 8 p.m.

No. 20 Maryland vs. George Mason, 7 p.m.

No. 23 Connecticut vs. LIU Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

No. 3 Kansas vs. Stony Brook, 8 p.m.

No. 19 Ohio St. at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

No. 22 St. Bonaventure vs. Boise St. at TD Arena, Charleston, S.C., 2 p.m.

No. 24 Florida vs. Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

Friday

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. Bellarmine, 9 p.m.

No. 7 Duke vs. Lafayette, 8 p.m.

No. 13 Kentucky vs. Ohio, 7 p.m.

No. 11 Memphis vs. W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

No. 14 Alabama vs. Oakland, 8 p.m.

No. 20 Maryland vs. Hofstra, 6:30 p.m.

No. 21 Auburn at South Florida, 7 p.m.

No. 22 St. Bonaventure vs. TBD at TD Arena, Charleston, S.C., TBD

Saturday

No. 4 Michigan vs. UNLV at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, 12:30 a.m.

No. 5 Villanova vs. No. 17 Tennessee, at Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn., 1 p.m.

No. 6 Purdue vs. No. 18 North Carolina, at Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn., 4 p.m.

No. 8 Texas vs. San Jose St., 6 p.m.

No. 9 Baylor vs. Stanford, 1 p.m.

No. 23 Connecticut vs. Binghamton, Noon

Sunday

No. 4 Michigan vs. TBD at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, TBD

No. 5 Villanova vs. TBD at Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn., TBD

No. 6 Purdue vs. TBD at Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn., TBD

No. 17 Tennessee vs. TBD, at Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn., TBD

No. 18 North Carolina vs. TBD at Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn., TBD

No. 22 St. Bonaventure vs. TBD at TD Arena, Charleston, S.C., TBD

