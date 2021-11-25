Top 25 College Basketball Schedule

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|All Times EST
|Wednesday
No games scheduled.
|Thursday
No. 2 Maryland vs. No. 5 NC State at Baha Mar Convention Center, Nassau, Bahamas, 11 a.m.
No. 4 Indiana vs. No. 7 Stanford at Baha Mar Convention Center, Nassau, Bahamas, 1:30 p.m.
No. 6 Baylor vs. Fordham at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, Cancun, Mexico, 11 a.m.
No. 9 Arizona vs. Vanderbilt at Sports and Fitness Center, St. Thomas, U.S., Virgin Islands, 3:15 p.m.
No. 17 Florida St. vs. BYU at McArthur Center, St. Petersburg, Fla., 7 p.m.
No. 22 West Virginia vs. Purdue at McArthur Center, St. Petersburg, Fla., 5 p.m.
No. 23 Texas A&M vs. Pittsburgh at Sports and Fitness Center, St. Thomas, U.S., Virgin Islands, 8 p.m.
|Friday
No. 1 South Carolina vs Elon, 3 p.m.
No. 6 Baylor vs. Arizona St. at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, Cancun, Mexico, 11 a.m.
No. 7 Stanford vs. No. 18 South Florida at Baha Mar Convention Center, Nassau, Bahamas, Noon
No. 9 Arizona vs. DePaul at Sports and Fitness Center, St. Thomas, U.S., Virgin Islands, 3:15 p.m.
No. 11 Tennessee vs. Kansas at South Point Hotel, Las Vegas, 6:30 p.m.
No. 13 Iowa St. vs. Charlotte at Hertz Arena, Estero, Fla., 5 p.m.
No. 12 Michigan vs. No. 16 Oregon St. at Ocean Center, Daytona Beach, Fla., 6:45 p.m.
No. 23 Texas A&M vs. South at Dakota Sports and Fitness Center, St. Thomas, U.S., Virgin Islands, 8 p.m.
No. 19 UCLA vs. Kent St. at Hertz Arena, Estero, Fla., 1:30 p.m.
No. 24 Virginia Tech vs. Missouri St. at San Juan, Puerto Rico, 10 p.m.
No. 25 Florida Gulf Coast vs. Tennessee Tech at San Juan, Puerto Rico, 5:45 p.m.
|Saturday
No. 2 Maryland vs. No. 7 Stanford at Baha Mar Convention Center, Nassau, Bahamas, 3 p.m.
No. 4 Indiana vs. Miami at Baha Mar Convention Center, Nassau, Bahamas, 8:30 p.m.
No. 5 NC State vs. Washington St. at Baha Mar Convention Center, Nassau, Bahamas, 6 p.m.
No. 6 Baylor vs. Houston at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, Cancun, Mexico, 1:30 p.m.
No. 9 Arizona vs. Rutgers at Sports and Fitness Center, St. Thomas, U.S., Virgin Islands, 3:15 p.m.
No. 11 Tennessee vs. Oklahoma St. at South Point Hotel, Las Vegas, 6:30 p.m.
No. 12 Michigan vs. Mississippi St. at Ocean Center, Daytona Beach, Fla., 4:30 p.m.
No. 13 Iowa St. vs. TBD at Hertz Arena, Estero, Fla., TBD
No. 14 Texas vs. CSU Northridge, 2 p.m.
No. 16 Oregon St. vs. Notre Dame at Ocean Center, Daytona Beach, Fla., 7 p.m.
No. 17 Florida St. vs. TBD at McArthur Center, St. Petersburg, Fla., TBD
No. 19 UCLA vs. TBD at Hertz Arena, Estero, Fla., TBD
No. 20 Kentucky vs. La Salle, 8:30 p.m.
No. 21 Ohio St. vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m.
No. 22 West Virginia vs. TBD at McArthur Center, St. Petersburg, Fla., TBD
No. 23 Texas A&M vs. Northwestern at Sports and Fitness Center, St. Thomas, U.S., Virgin Islands, 8 p.m.
No. 24 Virginia Tech vs. UT Martin at San Juan, Puerto Rico, 10 a.m.
No. 25 Florida Gulf Coast vs. Saint Louis at San Juan, Puerto Rico, 5:45 p.m.
|Sunday
No. 10 Louisville at Colorado St., 2 p.m.
No. 13 Iowa St. vs. TBD at Hertz Arena, Estero, Fla., TBD
No. 19 UCLA vs. TBD at Hertz Arena, Estero, Fla., TBD
