Tuesday

No. 1 Gonzaga (0-0) vs. Dixie St. Next: vs. No. 5 Texas, Saturday.

No. 2 UCLA (0-0) vs. CS Bakersfield. Next: vs. No. 4 Villanova, Friday.

No. 3 Kansas (0-0) vs. Michigan St. Next: vs. Tarleton St., Friday.

No. 4 Villanova (1-0) beat Mount St. Mary’s 91-51. Next: at No. 2 UCLA, Friday.

No. 5 Texas (0-0) vs. Houston Baptist. Next: at No. 1 Gonzaga, Saturday.

No. 6 Michigan (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Buffalo, Wednesday.

No. 7 Purdue (0-0) vs. Bellarmine. Next: vs. Indiana St., Friday.

No. 8 Baylor (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Incarnate Word, Friday.

No. 9 Duke (0-0) vs. No. 10 Kentucky. Next: vs. Army, Friday.

No. 10 Kentucky (0-0) at No. 9 Duke. Next: vs. Robert Morris, Friday.

No. 11 Illinois (0-0) vs. Jackson St. Next: vs. Arkansas St., Friday.

No. 12 Memphis (0-0) vs. Tennessee Tech. Next: vs. NC Central, Saturday.

No. 13 Oregon (0-0) vs. Texas Southern. Next: vs. SMU, Friday.

No. 14 Alabama (0-0) vs. Louisiana Tech. Next: vs. S. Dakota St., Friday.

No. 15 Houston (0-0) vs. Hofstra. Next: vs. Rice, Friday.

No. 16 Arkansas (0-0) vs. Mercer. Next: vs. Gardner-Webb, Saturday.

No. 17 Ohio St. (1-0) beat Akron 67-66. Next: vs. Niagara, Friday.

No. 18 Tennessee (0-0) vs. UT-Martin. Next: vs. ETSU, Sunday.

No. 19 North Carolina (0-0) vs. Loyola (Md.). Next: vs. Brown, Friday.

No. 20 Florida St. (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Pennsylvania, Wednesday.

No. 21 Maryland (0-0) vs. Quinnipiac. Next: vs. George Washington, Thursday.

No. 22 Auburn (0-0) vs. Morehead St. Next: vs. Louisiana-Monroe, Friday.

No. 23 St. Bonaventure (0-0) vs. Siena. Next: vs. Canisius, Sunday.

No. 24 UConn (1-0) beat Central Connecticut St. 99-48. Next: vs. Coppin St., Saturday.

No. 25 Virginia (0-0) vs. Navy. Next: vs. Radford, Friday.

