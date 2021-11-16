All Times Eastern Tuesday

No. 1 Gonzaga (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Bellarmine, Friday.

No. 2 UCLA (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. North Florida, Wedensday.

No. 3 Kansas (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Stony Brook, Thursday.

No. 4 Michigan (2-0) vs. Seton Hall. Next: vs. UNLV, Saturday.

No. 5 Villanova (1-1) vs. Howard. Next: vs. No. 17 Tennessee, Saturday.

No. 6 Purdue (2-0) vs. Wright St. Next: vs. No. 18 North Carolina, Saturday.

No. 7 Duke (3-0) vs. Gardner-Webb. Next: vs. Lafayette, Friday.

No. 8 Texas (1-1) did not play. Next: vs. N. Colorado, Wednesday.

No. 9 Baylor (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Cent. Arkansas, Wednesday.

No. 10 Illinois (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. Cincinnati, Monday.

No. 11 Memphis (2-0) vs. Saint Louis. Next: vs. W. Kentucky, Friday.

No. 12 Oregon (2-0) vs. BYU. Next: at Chaminade, Monday.

No. 13 Kentucky (1-1) vs. Mount St. Mary’s. Next: vs. Ohio, Friday.

No. 14 Alabama (1-0) vs. South Alabama. Next: vs. Oakland, Friday.

No. 15 Houston (2-0) vs. Virginia. Next: vs. Butler, Monday.

No. 16 Arkansas (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. N. Iowa, Wednesday.

No. 17 Tennessee (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 5 Villanova, Saturday.

No. 18 North Carolina (2-0) at Coll. of Charleston. Next: vs. No. 6 Purdue, Saturday.

No. 19 Ohio St. (3-0) did not play. Next: at Xavier, Thursday.

No. 20 Maryland (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. George Mason, Wednesday.

No. 21 Auburn (2-0) did not play. Next: at South Florida, Friday.

No. 22 St. Bonaventure (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Boise St., Thursday.

No. 23 UConn (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. LIU Brooklyn, Wednesday.

No. 24 Florida St. (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Milwaukee, Thursday.

No. 25 Southern Cal (3-0) beat Florida Gulf Coast 78-61. Next: vs. Dixie St., Monday.

<

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.