Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top 25 Fared

The Associated Press
November 16, 2021 8:36 pm
1 min read
      
All Times Eastern
Tuesday

No. 1 Gonzaga (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Bellarmine, Friday.

No. 2 UCLA (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. North Florida, Wedensday.

No. 3 Kansas (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Stony Brook, Thursday.

No. 4 Michigan (2-0) vs. Seton Hall. Next: vs. UNLV, Saturday.

No. 5 Villanova (2-1) beat Howard 100-81. Next: vs. No. 17 Tennessee, Saturday.

No. 6 Purdue (2-0) vs. Wright St. Next: vs. No. 18 North Carolina, Saturday.

No. 7 Duke (3-0) vs. Gardner-Webb. Next: vs. Lafayette, Friday.

No. 8 Texas (1-1) did not play. Next: vs. N. Colorado, Wednesday.

No. 9 Baylor (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Cent. Arkansas, Wednesday.

No. 10 Illinois (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. Cincinnati, Monday.

No. 11 Memphis (2-0) vs. Saint Louis. Next: vs. W. Kentucky, Friday.

No. 12 Oregon (2-0) vs. BYU. Next: at Chaminade, Monday.

No. 13 Kentucky (1-1) vs. Mount St. Mary’s. Next: vs. Ohio, Friday.

        Read more: Sports News

No. 14 Alabama (1-0) vs. South Alabama. Next: vs. Oakland, Friday.

No. 15 Houston (2-0) vs. Virginia. Next: vs. Butler, Monday.

No. 16 Arkansas (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. N. Iowa, Wednesday.

No. 17 Tennessee (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 5 Villanova, Saturday.

No. 18 North Carolina (2-0) at Coll. of Charleston. Next: vs. No. 6 Purdue, Saturday.

No. 19 Ohio St. (3-0) did not play. Next: at Xavier, Thursday.

No. 20 Maryland (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. George Mason, Wednesday.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

No. 21 Auburn (2-0) did not play. Next: at South Florida, Friday.

No. 22 St. Bonaventure (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Boise St., Thursday.

No. 23 UConn (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. LIU Brooklyn, Wednesday.

No. 24 Florida St. (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Milwaukee, Thursday.

No. 25 Southern Cal (3-0) beat Florida Gulf Coast 78-61. Next: vs. Dixie St., Monday.

<

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|14 Super Computing
11|15 Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Retired Maj. Gen. Randy Castro awarded de Fleury Medal