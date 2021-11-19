Thursday

No. 1 Gonzaga (3-0) vs. Bellarmine. Next: vs. Central Michigan, Monday.

No. 2 UCLA (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Bellarmine, Monday.

No. 3 Kansas (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. North Texas, Thursday.

No. 4 Michigan (2-1) vs. UNLV. Next: vs. Tarlton St., Wednesday.

No. 5 Villanova (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 17 Tennessee, Saturday.

No. 6 Purdue (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 18 North Carolina, Saturday.

No. 7 Duke (4-0) vs. Lafayette. Next: vs. Citadel, Monday.

No. 8 Texas (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. San Jose St., Saturday.

No. 9 Baylor (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Stanford, Saturday.

No. 10 Illinois (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. Cincinnati, Monday.

No. 11 Memphis (3-0) vs. W. Kentucky. Next: at Virginia Tech, Wednesday.

No. 12 Oregon (2-1) did not play. Next: at Chaminade, Monday.

No. 13 Kentucky (2-1) vs. Ohio. Next: vs. Albany, Monday.

No. 14 Alabama (3-0) vs. Oakland. Next: at Iona, Thursday.

No. 15 Houston (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Butler, Monday

No. 16 Arkansas (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Kansas St., Monday.

No. 17 Tennessee (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 5 Villanova, Saturday.

No. 18 North Carolina (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 6 Purdue, Saturday.

No. 19 Ohio St. (3-1) did not play. Next: at Seton Hall, Monday.

No. 20 Maryland (3-1) vs. Hofstra. Next: at Richmond, Thursday.

No. 21 Auburn (2-0) at South Florida. Next:

No. 22 St. Bonaventure (3-0) beat Clemson 68-65. Next: TBD, Sunday.

No. 23 UConn (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Binghamton, Saturday.

No. 24 Florida (2-0) did not play. Next: at California, Monday.

No. 25 Southern Cal (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Dixie St., Monday.

