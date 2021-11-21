Sunday

No. 1 Gonzaga (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Central Michigan, Monday.

No. 2 UCLA (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Bellarmine, Monday.

No. 3 Kansas (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. North Texas, Thursday.

No. 4 Michigan (3-1) vs. Arizona. Next: vs. Tarleton St., Wednesday.

No. 5 Villanova (3-2) lost to No. 6 Purdue 80-74. Next: vs. La Salle, Sunday, Nov. 28.

No. 6 Purdue (5-0) beat No. 5 Villanova 80-74. Next: vs. Omaha, Friday.

No. 7 Duke (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Citadel, Monday.

No. 8 Texas (3-1) did not play. Next: vs. California Baptist, Wednesday.

No. 9 Baylor (3-0) did not play. Next: Arizona St., Wednesday.

No. 10 Illinois (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. Cincinnati, Monday.

No. 11 Memphis (4-0) did not play. Next: at Virginia Tech, Wednesday.

No. 12 Oregon (2-1) did not play. Next: at Chaminade, Monday.

No. 13 Kentucky (3-1) did not play. Next: vs. Albany, Monday.

No. 14 Alabama (4-0) did not play. Next: at Iona, Thursday.

No. 15 Houston (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Butler, Monday

No. 16 Arkansas (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Kansas St., Monday.

No. 17 Tennessee (3-1) beat No. 18 North Carolina 89-72. Next: vs. Tennessee Tech, Friday.

No. 18 North Carolina (3-2) lost to No. 17 Tennessee 89-72. Next: vs. UNC Asheville, Tuesday.

No. 19 Ohio St. (3-1) did not play. Next: at Seton Hall, Monday.

No. 20 Maryland (4-1) did not play. Next: at Richmond, Thursday.

No. 21 Auburn (3-0) did not play. Next: at No. 23 UConn, Wednesday.

No. 22 St. Bonaventure (5-0) beat Marquette 70-54. Next: vs. Northern Iowa, Saturday.

No. 23 UConn (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 21 Auburn, Wednesday.

No. 24 Florida (3-0) did not play. Next: at California, Monday.

No. 25 Southern Cal (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Dixie St., Monday.

