All Times EST Monday

No. 1 Gonzaga (4-0) vs. Central Michigan. Next: vs. No. 2 UCLA, Tuesday.

No. 2 UCLA (4-0) vs. Bellarmine. Next: vs. No. 1 Gonzaga, Tuesday.

No. 3 Purdue (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Omaha, Friday.

No. 4 Kansas (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. North Texas, Thursday.

No. 5 Duke (5-0) vs. Citadel. Next: vs. No. 1 Gonzaga, Friday.

No. 6 Baylor (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Arizona St., Wednesday.

No. 7 Villanova (3-2) did not play. Next: vs. La Salle, Sunday.

No. 8 Texas (3-1) did not play. Next: vs. California Baptist, Wednesday.

No. 9 Memphis (4-0) did not play. Next: at Virginia Tech, Wednesday.

No. 10 Alabama (4-0) did not play. Next: at Iona, Thursday.

No. 10 Kentucky (3-1) vs. Albany. Next: vs. North Florida, Friday.

No. 12 Houston (4-0) beat Butler 70-52. Next: vs. Wisconsin, Tuesday.

No. 13 Arkansas (3-0) vs. Kansas St. Next: vs. TBD, Tuesday.

No. 14 Illinois (2-1) vs. Cincinnati. Next: vs. TBD, Tuesday.

No. 15 Tennessee (3-1) did not play. Next: vs. Tennessee Tech, Friday.

No. 16 St. Bonaventure (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. N. Iowa, Saturday.

No. 17 Arizona (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Sacramento St., Saturday.

No. 18 BYU (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Texas Southern, Wednesday.

No. 19 Auburn (3-0) did not play. Next: at No. 23 UConn, Wednesday.

No. 20 Michigan (3-2) did not play. Next: vs. Tarleton St., Wednesday.

No. 21 Seton Hall (3-0) vs. Ohio St. Next: vs. TBD, Wednesday.

No. 22 UConn (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 21 Auburn, Wednesday.

No. 23 Florida (3-0) vs. California. Next: vs. TBD, Wednesday.

No. 24 Southern Cal (3-0) vs. Dixie St. Next: vs. Saint Joseph’s, Thursday.

No. 25 Xavier (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa St., Wednesday.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.