No. 1 Gonzaga (6-0) vs. No. 5 Duke. Next: Tarleton St., Monday.

No. 2 UCLA (5-1) did not play. Next: at UNLV, Saturday.

No. 3 Purdue (6-0) beat Omaha 97-40. Next: vs. Florida St., Tuesday

No. 4 Kansas (4-1) lost to Dayton 74-73. Next: at St. John’s, Friday.

No. 5 Duke (6-0) vs. No. 1 Gonzaga. Next: at Ohio St., Tuesday.

No. 6 Baylor (7-0) beat Michigan St. 75-58. Next: vs. Ark.-Pine Bluff, Saturday, Dec. 4.

No. 7 Villanova (3-2) did not play. Next: at La Salle, Sunday.

No. 8 Texas (4-1) did not play. Next: Sam Houston St., Monday.

No. 9 Memphis (5-0) vs. Iowa St. Next: at Georgia, Wednesday.

No. 10 Alabama (5-1) beat Drake 80-71. Next: TBD, Sunday.

No. 10 Kentucky (4-1) vs. North Florida. Next: vs. Central Michigan, Monday.

No. 12 Houston (5-1) did not play. Next: Northwestern St., Tuesday.

No. 13 Arkansas (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Penn, Sunday.

No. 14 Illinois (3-2) vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley. Next: vs. Notre Dame, Monday.

No. 15 Tennessee (4-1) beat Tennessee Tech 80-69. Next: vs. Presbyterian, Tuesday.

No. 16 St. Bonaventure (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. N. Iowa, Saturday.

No. 17 Arizona (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Sacramento St., Saturday.

No. 18 BYU (5-0) did not play. Next: at Utah, Saturday.

No. 19 Auburn (5-1) beat Syracuse 89-68. Next: vs. UCF, Wednesday.

No. 20 Michigan (4-2) did not play. Next: at North Carolina, Wednesday.

No. 21 Seton Hall (4-1) did not play. vs. Bethune-Cookman, Sunday.

No. 22 UConn (6-1) beat VCU 70-63, OT. Next: vs. Md.-Eastern Shore, Tuesday.

No. 23 Florida (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Troy, Sunday.

No. 24 Southern Cal (5-0) vs. San Diego St. Next: vs. Utah, Wednesday.

No. 25 Xavier (4-1) vs. Virginia Tech. Next: vs. vs. Cent. Michigan, Wednesday.

