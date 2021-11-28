Sunday

No. 1 Gonzaga (6-1) did not play. Next: Tarleton St., Monday.

No. 2 UCLA (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Colorado, Wednesday.

No. 3 Purdue (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Florida St., Tuesday.

No. 4 Kansas (4-1) vs. Iona. Next: at St. John’s, Friday.

No. 5 Duke (7-0) did not play. Next: at Ohio St., Tuesday.

No. 6 Baylor (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Ark.-Pine Bluff, Saturday.

No. 7 Villanova (3-2) at La Salle. Next: at Penn, Wednesday.

No. 8 Texas (4-1) did not play. Next: Sam Houston St., Monday.

No. 9 Memphis (5-1) did not play. Next: at Georgia, Wednesday.

No. 10 Alabama (5-1) vs. Miami. Next: at No. 1 Gonzaga, Saturday.

No. 10 Kentucky (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. Central Michigan, Monday.

No. 12 Houston (5-1) did not play. Next: Northwestern St., Tuesday.

No. 13 Arkansas (5-0) vs. Penn. Next: vs. Cent. Arkansas, Wednesday.

No. 14 Illinois (4-2) did not play. Next: vs. Notre Dame, Monday.

No. 15 Tennessee (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. Presbyterian, Tuesday.

No. 16 St. Bonaventure (5-1) did not play. Next: vs Coppin St., Wednesday.

No. 17 Arizona (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Washington, Thursday.

No. 18 BYU (6-0) did not play. Next: vs Utah Valley, Wednesday.

No. 19 Auburn (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. UCF, Wednesday.

No. 20 Michigan (4-2) did not play. Next: at North Carolina, Wednesday.

No. 21 Seton Hall (5-1) beat Bethune-Cookman 84-70. Next: vs. Wagner, Wednesday.

No. 22 UConn (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Md.-Eastern Shore, Tuesday.

No. 23 Florida (6-0) beat Troy 84-45. Next: at Oklahoma, Wednesday.

No. 24 Southern Cal (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Utah, Wednesday.

No. 25 Xavier (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. vs. Cent. Michigan, Wednesday.

