The Associated Press
November 29, 2021 9:49 pm
Monday

No. 1 Duke (7-0) did not play. Next: at Ohio St., Tuesday.

No. 2 Purdue (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Florida St., Tuesday.

No. 3 Gonzaga (6-1) vs. Tarleton St. Next: vs. No. 16 Alabama, Saturday.

No. 4 Baylor (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Ark.-Pine Bluff, Saturday.

No. 5 UCLA (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Colorado, Wednesday.

No. 6 Villanova (4-2) did not play. Next: at Penn, Wednesday.

No. 7 Texas (4-1) vs. Sam Houston. Next: vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley, Friday.

No. 8 Kansas (5-1) did not play. Next: at St. John’s, Friday.

No. 9 Kentucky (6-1) beat Cent. Michigan 85-57. Next: vs. Southern U, Tuesday, Dec. 7.

No. 10 Arkansas (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Cent. Arkansas, Wednesday.

No. 11 Arizona (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Washington, Thursday.

No. 12 BYU (6-0) did not play. Next: at Utah Valley, Wednesday.

No. 13 Tennessee (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. Presbyterian, Tuesday.

No. 14 Florida (6-0) did not play. Next: at Oklahoma, Wednesday.

No. 15 Houston (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. Northwestern St., Tuesday.

No. 16 Alabama (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 3 Gonzaga, Saturday.

No. 17 UConn (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Md.-Eastern Shore, Tuesday.

No. 18 Memphis (5-1) did not play. Next: at Georgia, Wednesday.

No. 19 Iowa St. (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Ark.-Pine Bluff, Wednesday.

No. 20 Southern Cal (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Utah, Wednesday.

No. 21 Auburn (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. UCF, Wednesday.

No. 22 Michigan St. (5-2) did not play. Next: vs. Louisville, Wednesday.

No. 23 Wisconsin (5-1) did not play. Next: at Georgia Tech, Wednesday.

No. 24 Michigan (4-2) did not play. Next: at North Carolina, Wednesday.

No. 25 Seton Hall (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. Wagner, Wednesday.

