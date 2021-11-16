Towson 78, Hampton 54

HAMPTON (2-1)

Dickens 0-0 1-2 1, Garvin 6-14 4-6 18, Dean 2-10 4-6 9, Godwin 3-11 1-2 9, Haskett 2-6 0-1 5, Wiley 2-4 0-0 5, Epps 1-4 2-4 4, Therrien 1-2 0-0 2, Bethea 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 17-53 13-23 54.

TOWSON (2-1)

Thompson 5-7 1-2 11, Holden 3-9 4-6 11, Nolan 4-9 2-2 11, Rizzuto 0-5 5-6 5, Timberlake 4-8 1-1 11, Gibson 2-8 8-8 13, Hicks 1-5 1-2 3, Paar 0-1 4-4 4, Biekeu 1-1 0-0 2, Jones 1-1 0-0 3, Caliguiran 0-1 0-0 0, Coleman 1-1 0-0 2, Gill 1-1 0-0 2, Patterson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 26-31 78.

Halftime_Towson 35-25. 3-Point Goals_Hampton 7-30 (Garvin 2-4, Godwin 2-10, Wiley 1-3, Haskett 1-4, Dean 1-5, Bethea 0-2, Epps 0-2), Towson 6-22 (Timberlake 2-4, Jones 1-1, Nolan 1-3, Gibson 1-5, Holden 1-5, Hicks 0-2, Rizzuto 0-2). Fouled Out_Dickens. Rebounds_Hampton 27 (Dean, Therrien 5), Towson 43 (Holden 12). Assists_Hampton 6 (Dean, Haskett 2), Towson 15 (Nolan 5). Total Fouls_Hampton 21, Towson 25. A_1,742 (5,250).

