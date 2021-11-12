On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Sports News

Towson 87, Florida 70

The Associated Press
November 12, 2021 7:35 pm
FLORIDA (1-1)

Dut 0-1 0-0 0, Merritt 6-13 2-2 18, Briggs 3-16 1-1 7, Broughton 4-10 0-0 10, Smith 2-7 4-8 8, de Oliveira 0-4 0-0 0, Toonders 0-2 0-0 0, Farrell 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 4-5 3-5 12, Rickards 1-3 0-0 3, Rimdal 3-7 0-0 8, Warren 0-0 0-0 0, Tatyana Wyche 1-1 0-0 2, Taliyah Wyche 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-71 10-16 70

TOWSON (2-0)

Kubek 3-3 4-6 11, Rivera 5-15 1-3 11, Evans 1-9 0-0 3, Gary 6-15 0-0 16, Nelson 11-21 11-14 39, Napoleon 0-0 0-0 0, Dodson 1-2 1-2 3, Fulmore 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-3 4-8 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-68 21-33 87

Florida 20 18 20 12 70
Towson 37 18 16 16 87

3-Point Goals_Florida 10-24 (Merritt 4-4, Briggs 0-3, Broughton 2-5, Smith 0-2, de Oliveira 0-1, Moore 1-1, Rickards 1-2, Rimdal 2-6), Towson 12-19 (Kubek 1-1, Rivera 0-2, Evans 1-3, Gary 4-6, Nelson 6-7). Assists_Florida 16 (Merritt 4), Towson 16 (Nelson 8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Florida 48 (Team 4-10), Towson 47 (Evans 2-8). Total Fouls_Florida 25, Towson 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_200.

Sports News

