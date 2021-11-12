On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Towson hosts Monmouth

The Associated Press
November 12, 2021 6:30 am
< a min read
      

Monmouth (0-1) vs. Towson (1-0)

SECU Arena, Towson, Maryland; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson plays Monmouth in an early season matchup. Monmouth fell short in a 68-66 game at Charlotte in its last outing. Towson is coming off a 77-56 win over Albany in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Monmouth went 0-1 against non-conference programs last season. In those one games, the Hawks gave up 96 points per game while scoring 88 per matchup. Towson went 1-4 in non-conference play, averaging 66 points and giving up 77 per game in the process.

        Insight by Tanium: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives will discuss their approach to building a flexible and dynamic zero trust network.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|8 GTC 2021
11|8 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Members of the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) provide funerary honors for U.S. Army Gen. Colin Powell