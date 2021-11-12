Towson hosts Monmouth

Monmouth (0-1) vs. Towson (1-0)

SECU Arena, Towson, Maryland; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson plays Monmouth in an early season matchup. Monmouth fell short in a 68-66 game at Charlotte in its last outing. Towson is coming off a 77-56 win over Albany in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Monmouth went 0-1 against non-conference programs last season. In those one games, the Hawks gave up 96 points per game while scoring 88 per matchup. Towson went 1-4 in non-conference play, averaging 66 points and giving up 77 per game in the process.

