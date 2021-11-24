Towson, San Francisco meet in Las Vegas Invitational

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
November 24, 2021 6:31 am
San Francisco (6-0) vs. Towson (3-2)

Las Vegas Invitational , Orleans Arena, Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Towson will meet in the Las Vegas Invitational. Towson earned a 76-61 win over Penn on Tuesday, while San Francisco got an 83-67 win against Morgan State on Monday.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Cam Holden, Terry Nolan Jr. and Nicolas Timberlake have combined to account for 57 percent of Towson’s scoring this season. For San Francisco, Jamaree Bouyea, Khalil Shabazz and Yauhen Massalski have scored 51 percent of the team’s points this season.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Bouyea has accounted for 48 percent of all San Francisco field goals over the last three games. Bouyea has 22 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Tigers have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Dons. Towson has an assist on 42 of 74 field goals (56.8 percent) over its past three outings while San Francisco has assists on 44 of 82 field goals (53.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Towson is rated first among CAA teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.8 percent. The Tigers have averaged 13.6 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

