Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Trice, Hunter lift Old Dominion past Manhattan 79-58

The Associated Press
November 15, 2021 11:21 pm
< a min read
      

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Austin Trice and Jaylin Hunter scored 18 points apiece as Old Dominion easily defeated Manhattan 79-58 on Monday night.

Kalu Ezikpe added 15 points for the Monarchs.

Josh Roberts had 13 points for the Jaspers (2-1). Samba Diallo added 11 points.

___

        Insight by Galvanize: Federal News Network surveyed six agencies about their approach to risk management, including the use of cloud services, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and other technologies.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|14 Super Computing
11|15 Kirtland AFB Tech Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Grand Teton National Park in autumn