Troy opens season against Carver College

Carver College vs. Troy (0-0)

Trojan Arena, Troy, Alabama; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Troy Trojans are set to battle the Cougars of Carver College. Troy went 11-17 last year.

PREVIOUSLY: Troy put up 88 points and prevailed by 53 over Carver College when these two teams met last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Troy went 3-4 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Trojans offense put up 57 points per matchup in those seven games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.