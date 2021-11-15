Troy plays JSU

Jacksonville State (1-1) vs. Troy (1-1)

Trojan Arena, Troy, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State faces Troy in an early season matchup. Both teams last played this past Saturday. Jacksonville State blew out Alabama A&M by 23 at home, while Troy is coming off of a 70-59 road loss to Butler.

SUPER SENIORS: Jacksonville State has relied heavily on its seniors. Kayne Henry, Darian Adams, Brandon Huffman and Jalen Gibbs have collectively accounted for 72 percent all Gamecocks points this season.HOT HENRY: Henry has connected on 63.6 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 50 percent of his free throws this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Jacksonville State’s Adams has attempted 11 3-pointers and has connected on 45.5 percent of them.

DID YOU KNOW: The Troy defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 36 percent of all possessions, which is the third-highest rate in the country. Jacksonville State has turned the ball over on 24.1 percent of its possessions (ranked 307th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.