Tuesday’s College Hockey Scores

The Associated Press
November 23, 2021 10:35 pm
EAST

Merrimack 3, Holy Cross 2

Harvard 5, Brown 2

LIU 4, Saint Anselm 0

FAR WEST

Sacred Heart 3, Air Force 1

MIDWEST

Penn St. 5, St. Thomas 1

