Sports News

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press
November 2, 2021 10:03 pm
PREP FOOTBALL=

Bath County 19, Craig County 10

Chancellor 41, Courtland 25

Gretna 21, Chatham 0

Grundy 26, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 8

James Monroe 35, Covington 16

Massaponax 35, Woodbridge 21

Strasburg 24, East Rockingham 3

Tazewell 41, John Battle 18

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Martinsville vs. Patrick County, ccd.

Washington & Lee vs. West Point, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

