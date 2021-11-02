Tuesday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Bath County 19, Craig County 10
Chancellor 41, Courtland 25
Gretna 21, Chatham 0
Grundy 26, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 8
James Monroe 35, Covington 16
Massaponax 35, Woodbridge 21
Strasburg 24, East Rockingham 3
Tazewell 41, John Battle 18
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Martinsville vs. Patrick County, ccd.
Washington & Lee vs. West Point, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments