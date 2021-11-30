Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 61, Eastern View 50
Atlee 64, J.R. Tucker 32
Douglas Freeman 81, Clover Hill 60
E.C. Glass 64, Charlottesville 50
First Christian 78, James River-Midlothian 67
Grayson County 69, Chilhowie 43
Highland-Warrenton 90, Church Hill Academy 64
Isle of Wight Academy 72, Amelia Academy 26
Norfolk Academy 40, Atlantic Shores Christian 39
Orange County 65, Madison County 60
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 50, Northwood 48
Peninsula Catholic 84, Hampton Christian 35
Pulaski County 63, Carroll County 48
Roanoke Valley Christian 53, Ridgeview Christian 47
Seton School 83, Heights, Md. 78
St. Annes-Belfield 82, Flint Hill School 69
Tandem Friends School 41, The Covenant School 39
Wakefield School 82, Quantico 16
Washington-Lee 60, Chantilly 44
West Springfield 59, Annandale 53
Western Branch 79, Norfolk Christian School 29
Wilson Memorial 73, Monticello 62
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments