Sports News

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press
November 30, 2021 9:33 pm
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 61, Eastern View 50

Atlee 64, J.R. Tucker 32

Douglas Freeman 81, Clover Hill 60

E.C. Glass 64, Charlottesville 50

First Christian 78, James River-Midlothian 67

Grayson County 69, Chilhowie 43

Highland-Warrenton 90, Church Hill Academy 64

Isle of Wight Academy 72, Amelia Academy 26

Norfolk Academy 40, Atlantic Shores Christian 39

Orange County 65, Madison County 60

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 50, Northwood 48

Peninsula Catholic 84, Hampton Christian 35

Pulaski County 63, Carroll County 48

Roanoke Valley Christian 53, Ridgeview Christian 47

Seton School 83, Heights, Md. 78

St. Annes-Belfield 82, Flint Hill School 69

Tandem Friends School 41, The Covenant School 39

Wakefield School 82, Quantico 16

Washington-Lee 60, Chantilly 44

West Springfield 59, Annandale 53

Western Branch 79, Norfolk Christian School 29

Wilson Memorial 73, Monticello 62

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

