Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Announced substitution approval for Atlanta’s INF/OF Elhlire Adrianza who will be on paternity leave and will be replaced by INF Johan Camargo.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed Ehire Adrianza on the paternity list. Activated 3B Johan Camargo.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Announced the retirement of senior vice president Roy Sommerhof at the end of the 2021 season.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed QB Josh Love to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived FB Johnny Stanton.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released LB Jaylon Smith.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Traded DE Charles Omenihu to San Francisco in exchange for a future late-round pick.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OLB Taco Charlton to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed K Josh Lambo and DT Khalil Davis to the practice squad. Released DL Chris Slayton from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed RBs Adrian Peterson, D’Onta Foreman and DL Niles Scott to the practice squad. Waived LB Avery Williamson from the active roster. Released DL Caraun Reid, RB Mekhi Sargent and DT Eli Ankou from the practice squad.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAMS — Signed G Zack Bailey and RB Wendell Smallwood to the practice squad. Released RB Jonathan Williams from the practice squad. Placed C Chase Roullier on injured reserve. Promoted S Darrick Forrest to the active roster.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled C Jack Studnicka from Providence (AHL) loan.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled C Alex Belzile from Laval (AHL) loan.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reassigned LW Justin Almeida to Wilkes-Barre Scranton (AHL) from Wheeling (ECHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled G Makhail Berdin from Manitoba (AHL). Assigned RW Kristian to Manitoba.

American Hockey League

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled D J.D. Greenway from Maine (ECHL) loan.

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Recalled D Montana Onyebuchi from Orlando (ECHL).

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Released LW Jaydon Dureau from his amateur tryout contract (ATO).

WILKES-BARRE SCRANTON PENGUINS — Signed C Matt Alfaro to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

East Coast Hockey League

MAINE MARINERS — Signed F Patrick Shea to a standard player contract (SPC).

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed Ds Bryan Etter and Carter Struther to standard player contracts (SPC).

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Loaned F Alexis D’Aoust to Belleville (AHL). Signed D Jean-Francois David to a standard player contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

SPORTING KC — Announced F Daniel Salloi has been selected to Hungary’s Mens National Team for the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying.

COLLEGE

LEHIGH — Named Willie Jenkins assistant men’s basketball coach.

RHODE ISLAND COLL.— Named Luis Faria and Sarah Gervais assistant women’s soccer coaches.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.