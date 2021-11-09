Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball National League

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Named Mark Hallberg third base coach, Pedro Guerrero assistant hitting coach and Taira Uematsu assistant coach.

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Agreed to terms with INF Jay Prather to a contract extension. Acquired OF Matt Feinstein from Idaho Falls (Pioneer League).

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Agreed to terms with INF Lane Baremore to a contract extension. Agreed to terms with LHP Cole Cook on a contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OL Marcus Henry and DL Zach Kerr from the practice squad to the active roster. Promoted OL Danny Isadora and LB Joe Walker from the practice squad to the active roster. Re-signed OL Koda Martin to the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DB Chris Williamson to the active roster. Waived OLB Jacob Tuioti-Mariner and P Cam Nizialek.

BUFFALO BILLS — Placed WR Jake Kumerow on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed OL Aaron Monteiro to the practice squad. Released QB Josh Love from the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Acquired LB Clay Johnson from Carolina. Placed S Brandon Wilson, LBs Akeem Davis-Gaither and Markus Bailey on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed G Wyatt Teller to a four-year contract extension.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed K Greg Zuerlein on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed WR Ja’Marcus Bradley and DT Sheldon Day from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed RBs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed RB Brian Hill, S Nate Meadors and WR Isaiah Zuber to the practice squad. Released CB Tim Harris from the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed LB Avery Williamson and OL Austin Schlottmann. Placed OL Graham Glasgow on injured reserve. Waived CB Duke Dawson Jr., WR David Moore and TE Caleb Wilson. Activated G Netane Nuti from the reserve/IVID-19 list. Placed DB Michael Ojemudia and LB Justin Strnad on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DETROIT LIONS — Promoted S Jalen Elliott to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed TE Nick Eubanks and WR Travis Jonsen to the practice squad. Designated QB Tim Boyle to return from injured reserve to practice.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed TE Demone Harris to the practice squad. Claimed RB Royce Freeman off waivers from Carolina. Placed RB Scottie Phillips on injured reserve.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Designatted CB T.J. Carrie to return from injured reserve to practice.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Released TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart from the practice squad. Signed G Darryl Williams to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed WR/TE Jacob Harris on injured reserve.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed C Evan Boehm to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Promoted DE Kenny Willekes from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed DT T.Y. McGill and DE Nate Orchard to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Activated QB Jarrett Stidham from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Released CB Brian Poole from the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived CB Sam Beal.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed S Marcus Maye and TE Tyler Kroft on injured reserve. Signed S Elijah Riley. Placed WR Denzel Mims on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Waived LB Chase Hansen.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed CB Craig James to the practice squad. Waived CB Mac McCain.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released K Josh Lambo from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived CB Breon Borders and WR Josh Reynolds. Released DB Nate Brooks from the practice squad.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed K Joey Slye. Waived K Chris Blewitt. Placed OT Saahdiq Charles on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled LW Josh Leivo from Chicago (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled C Alex Newhook from Colorado (AHL).

MINNEOSTA WILD — Reassigned F Alexander Khovanov from Iowa (AHL) to Iowa City (ECHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled Fs Michael McCarron and Mathieu Olivier from Milwaukee (AHL). Placed Fs Nick Cousins and Filip Forsberg on injured reserve.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled Fs Jesper Boqvist and Tyce Thompson from Utica (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled D Nick Seeler from Iowa (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Lehigh Valley F Hayden Hodgson for one game for a charging incident in a game against Charlotte on Nov. 6. Suspended Wilkes-Barre/Scranton D Cam Lee for two games for an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a game against Hartford on Nov. 6. Suspended D Dylan McIlrath for two games for an elbowing incident in a game against Providence on Nov. 6. Suspended Iowa F Cody McLeod for one game for a boarding incident in a game against Grand Rapids on Nov. 5.

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Signed C Hugo Roy and RW Spencer Watson to player try-out (PTO) contracts.

CHICAGO WOLVES — Recalled C Stephen Harper from loan to Fort Wayne (ECHL).

COLORADO EAGLES — Recalled F Trey Bradley from Utah (ECHL).

HARTFORD WOLFPACK — Loaned D Jeff Taylor to Jacksonville (ECHL). Acquired D Libor Hajek on a conditioning loan from New York Rangers (NHL).

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed C Matt Bradley to a professional try-out (PTO) contract.

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Loaned LW Kale Howarth to Indy (ECHL).

TEXAS STARS — Acquired D Spenser Young.

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Acquired D Dylan MacPherson from Wheeling (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Activated D Samuel Hunter and F Mason Mitchell from reserve. Placed D Dajon Mingo on reserve.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Acquired G Parker Gahagen from Milwaukee (AHL). Placed D Stefan LeBlanc on injured reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Loaned F Drake Rymsha to Hershey (AHL). Traded G Stefanos Lekkas to Orlando.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Recalled G Evan Fitzpatrick from loan to Charlotte (AHL). Acquired F Diego Cuglietta from Indy.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Signed D Mitch Versteeg.

INDY FUEL — Activated Fs Jared Thomas and Brent Gates from reserve. Placed F Quin foreman and G Mitch Gillam on reserve.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Released F Tyler Mosienko. Acquired D Riese Zmolek and F Kris Bennett from Iowa (AHL).

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Placed D Brendon Fortunato on injured reserve.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Recalled F Max Humitz from loan to Grand Rapids (AHL). Acquired F Jake Gaudet on loan from Cleveland (AHL). Placed Fs Denis Smirnov and Logan Lambdin on reserve.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated G Angus Redmond and F John Schiavo from reserve. Placed G Matt Greenfield and F Darik Angeli on reserve.

MAINE MARINERS — Recalled D J.D. Greenway from loan to Providence (AHL). Released D Felix-Livier Chouinard. Activated D Brendan St.-Louis from reserve.

READING ROYALS — Acquired F Mike Gornall from Cincinnati.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Placed F Patrick Kramer on Commissioner’s exempt list.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Acquired D Terrance Amoransa from Laval (AHL). Placed F Arsen Khisamutdinov on reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Claimed D Carter Struthers off waivers from South Carolina.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Re-signed F Gustavo Bou to a two-year contract extension.

UNITED SOCCER LEAGUE

USL — Announced AFC Ann Arbor new members of USL League W and USL League Two for the 2022 season.

USL CHAMPIONSHIP

USL — Announced Detroit City FC will join the USL Championship for the 2022 season.

ORANGE COUNTY SC — Removed interim tag and named Richard Chaplow head coach on a multi-year contract.

COLLEGE

RHODE ISLAND — Announced head men’s soccer coach John Mello resigned.

