Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
National League

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Named De Jon Watson director of player development.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived WR Tyron Johnson.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed DE Chase Young on injured reserve. Promoted DL Daniel Wise from the practice squad to the active roster. Reinstated OL Saahdiq Charles from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed TE Temarrick Hemingway and DT Gabe Wright to the practice squad.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed Rob Valentino as assistant coach through the 2024 season.

