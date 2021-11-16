Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball National League

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Named De Jon Watson director of player development.

FOOTBALL National Football League

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived WR Tyron Johnson.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed DE Chase Young on injured reserve. Promoted DL Daniel Wise from the practice squad to the active roster. Reinstated OL Saahdiq Charles from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed TE Temarrick Hemingway and DT Gabe Wright to the practice squad.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed Rob Valentino as assistant coach through the 2024 season.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.