Tuesday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|National League
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Named De Jon Watson director of player development.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived WR Tyron Johnson.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed DE Chase Young on injured reserve. Promoted DL Daniel Wise from the practice squad to the active roster. Reinstated OL Saahdiq Charles from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed TE Temarrick Hemingway and DT Gabe Wright to the practice squad.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed Rob Valentino as assistant coach through the 2024 season.
