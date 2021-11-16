Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named Howie Kendrick special assistant to the general manager; Brian Kaplan assistant major league pitching coach and director of pitching development; Jason Camilli assistant major league hitting coach; Morgan Gregory director of strength and conditioning and nutrition; Furey Leva assistant major league strength and conditioning coach; Christian Bermudez medical operations liaison.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Released RHP Tanner Anderson, C Taylor Daivs and INF/OF Phillip Evans from the 40-Man roster.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Named De Jon Watson director of player development.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed OL Josh Andrews on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived RB Le’Veon Bell.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DT Eli Ankou to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB Tipa Galeai from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed LB Whitney Mercilus on injured reserve. Signed LB La’Darius Hamilton and RB Kerrith Whyte to the practice squad. Released DL Auzoyah Alufohai from the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived WR Tyron Johnson.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed T Greg Little on injured reserve. Waived S Sheldrick Redwine. Signed DT Andrew Billings to the practice squad. Released DE Jabaal Sheard from the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed S Josh Metellus on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Reinstated C Garrett Bradbury from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Reinstated T Timon Parris from the reserve practice squad/COVID-19 list. Signed FB Garrett Groshek to the practice squad. Terminated the practice contract of C Cohl Cabral.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Reinstated OLB Derick Roberson from injured reserve. Signed LB Dylan Cole from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed WR Cody Hollister to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed DE Chase Young on injured reserve. Promoted DL Daniel Wise from the practice squad to the active roster. Reinstated OL Saahdiq Charles from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed TE Temarrick Hemingway and DT Gabe Wright to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled RWs Hudson Fasching and Jan Jenik and LW Ben McCartney from Tucson (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Announced the retirement of D Dion Phaneuf. Sent C Gabriel Vilardi to Ontario (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Waived C Adam Brooks.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled C Greg McKegg from Hartford (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled D Nick Seeler from Lehigh Valley (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled D Scott Perunovich from Springfield (AHL). Sent D Calle Rosen, G Joel Hofer and C Dakota Joshua to Springfield (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Acquired LW Kyle Clifford from St. Louis in exchange for future considerations.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Waived D Guillaume Brisebois.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Recalled C Paul Cotter and LW Sven Baertschi from Henderson (AHL). Placed LW Jonathan Marchessault on injured reserve/COVID-19 protocol.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed Rob Valentino as assistant coach through the 2024 season.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.