On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tuesday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
November 23, 2021 3:02 pm
1 min read
      
BASEBALL
American league
National League

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with RHP Anthony DeSclafani on a three-year contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Signed CB Corey Ballentine to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Promoted DT Margus Hunt from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed DB Duke Shelley on injured reserve. Signed K Brian Johnson to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Isaiah McKoy to the practice squad. Released WR Tarik Black from the practice squad.

        Insight by Okta: This exclusive e-book highlights how identity and access management will continue to evolve as agencies face more aggressive cyber threats while keeping data and systems accessible.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Designated DT Jay Tufele to return from injured reserve to practice.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated WR Scotty Miller from the injured reserve. Waived LS Carson Tinker.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled D Eric Gelinas from Chicago (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Sean Durzi from Ontario (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned F Alexander Holtz to Utica (AHL). Recalled F Chase De Leo from Utica.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Reassigned F Collin Adams from Worcester (ECHL) to Bridgeport (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reassigned F Justin Almeida and D Will Reilly from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) to Wheeling (ECHL).

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Recalled F Paul Thompson from Worcester (ECHL).

        Read more: Sports News

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Signed G Jon Gillies and F Nick Lappin to a player tryout contracts (PTO).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Acquired D Michael Kim.

East Coast Hockey League

INDY FUEL — Signed F Keegan Iverson to a standard player contract.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Signed F Danick Paquette to a standard player contract.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|22 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
11|23 Session 2: Delight Customers with...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capitol Grounds and Arboretum team decorating the 2021 Capitol Christmas Tree