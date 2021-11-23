Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL American league National League

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with RHP Anthony DeSclafani on a three-year contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Signed CB Corey Ballentine to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Promoted DT Margus Hunt from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed DB Duke Shelley on injured reserve. Signed K Brian Johnson to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Isaiah McKoy to the practice squad. Released WR Tarik Black from the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Designated DT Jay Tufele to return from injured reserve to practice.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated WR Scotty Miller from the injured reserve. Waived LS Carson Tinker.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled D Eric Gelinas from Chicago (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Sean Durzi from Ontario (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned F Alexander Holtz to Utica (AHL). Recalled F Chase De Leo from Utica.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Reassigned F Collin Adams from Worcester (ECHL) to Bridgeport (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reassigned F Justin Almeida and D Will Reilly from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) to Wheeling (ECHL).

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Recalled F Paul Thompson from Worcester (ECHL).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Signed G Jon Gillies and F Nick Lappin to a player tryout contracts (PTO).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Acquired D Michael Kim.

East Coast Hockey League

INDY FUEL — Signed F Keegan Iverson to a standard player contract.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Signed F Danick Paquette to a standard player contract.

