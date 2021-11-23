Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL American league

NEW YORK YANKEES — Released OF Clint Frazier and INF Rougned Odor.

National League

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with RHP Anthony DeSclafani on a three-year contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed QB Trace McSorley. Released QB Chris Streveler. Signed LS Beau Brinkley and RB Tavien Feaster to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed CB Corey Ballentine to the practice squad. Placed DE Da’Shawn Hand on injured reserve. Signed OL Tommy Kraemer to the active roster.

CHICAGO BEARS — Promoted DT Margus Hunt from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed DB Duke Shelley on injured reserve. Signed K Brian Johnson to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BRWONS — Re-signed RB John Kelly to the practice squad. Released RB Dexter Willilams from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed G Ben Braden from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed G Elgton Jenkins on injured reserve.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived RB Phillip Lindsay.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Isaiah McKoy to the practice squad. Released WR Tarik Black from the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Designated DT Jay Tufele to return from injured reserve to practice.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed S Will Parks. Placed CB Jamal Perry and LB Brennan Scarlett on injured reserve.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed DT Dalvin Tomlinson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated G Dakota Dozier from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released RB Garrett Groshek and C Spencer Pulley from the practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed TE Adam Trautman and OT Landon Young on injured reserve. Signed WR Kevin White and CB Ken Crawley to the active roster. Waived DB KeiVarae Russell. Signed WR Malcolm Perry to the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Promoted TE Kevin Rader from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed G Rashaad Coward and TE Jace Sternberger to the practice squad. Placed WR Ray-Ray McCloud on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released QB James Morgan.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated WR Scotty Miller from the injured reserve. Waived LS Carson Tinker.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed RE Dontrell Hilliard from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed DB Buster Skrine and OLB John Simon. Waived RB Adrian Peterson. Placed CB Chris Jackson and WR Marcus Johnson on injured reserve. Designated RB Khari Blasingame to return from injured reserve to practice.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled D Eric Gelinas from Chicago (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Sean Durzi from Ontario (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Mathieu Olivier to Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned F Alexander Holtz to Utica (AHL). Recalled F Chase De Leo from Utica.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Reassigned F Collin Adams from Worcester (ECHL) to Bridgeport (AHL). Recalled F Anatolii Golyshev and D Thomas Hickey from Bridgeport.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reassigned F Justin Almeida and D Will Reilly from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) to Wheeling (ECHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Reassigned D Connor Corcoran to Fort Wayne (ECHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned F Axel Jonsson-Fjallby to Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Recalled F Paul Thompson from Worcester (ECHL).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Signed G Jon Gillies and F Nick Lappin to a player tryout contracts (PTO).

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Loaned D Dylan Blujas to Florida (ECHL). Returned C Robert Carpenter to Florida.

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Returned F Eduards Tralmaks to Maine (ECHL). Loaned F Alex-Olivier Voyer to Maine.

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Acquired D Michael Kim.

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Released D Evan Wardley from player tryout contract (PTO).

East Coast Hockey League

INDY FUEL — Signed F Keegan Iverson to a standard player contract.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Signed F Danick Paquette to a standard player contract. Acquired D Hayden Shaw.

SOCCER USL Championship

USL — Announced Midwest United FC new member of USL League Two for 2022 season. Announced AC Connecticut new memeber of the W League for the 2022 season.

