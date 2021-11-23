Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL American league

NEW YORK YANKEES — Released OF Clint Frazier and INF Rougned Odor.

National League

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with RHP Anthony DeSclafani on a three-year contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed QB Trace McSorley. Released QB Chris Streveler. Signed LS Beau Brinkley and RB Tavien Feaster to the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed P Dom maggio to the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed QB Kenji Bahar, CB Kevin Toliver and OT Jaryd Jones-Smith to the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Designated WR Marquez Stevenson to return from injured reserve to practice.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Released K Liram Hajrullahu from th practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Waived CB Mac McCain. Activated OLB Pita Taumoepenu from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed CB Corey Ballentine to the practice squad. Placed DE Da’Shawn Hand on injured reserve. Signed OL Tommy Kraemer to the active roster.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released DT Josh Avery from the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Promoted DT Margus Hunt from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed DB Duke Shelley on injured reserve. Signed K Brian Johnson to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Re-signed RB John Kelly to the practice squad. Released RB Dexter Willilams from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed G Ben Braden from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed G Elgton Jenkins on injured reserve.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived RB Phillip Lindsay.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Isaiah McKoy to the practice squad. Released WR Tarik Black from the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Designated DT Jay Tufele to return from injured reserve to practice.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed S Will Parks. Placed CB Jamal Perry and LB Brennan Scarlett on injured reserve.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed DT Dalvin Tomlinson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated G Dakota Dozier from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released RB Garrett Groshek and C Spencer Pulley from the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed P Corliss Waitman to the practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed TE Adam Trautman and OT Landon Young on injured reserve. Signed WR Kevin White and CB Ken Crawley to the active roster. Waived DB KeiVarae Russell. Signed WR Malcolm Perry to the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed QB Joe Flacco and QB Mike White on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed K Alex Kessman to the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Promoted TE Kevin Rader from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed G Rashaad Coward and TE Jace Sternberger to the practice squad. Placed WR Ray-Ray McCloud on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released QB James Morgan from the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — REleased WR Austin Watkins from the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated WR Scotty Miller from the injured reserve. Waived LS Carson Tinker.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed RB Dontrell Hilliard from the practice squad to the active roster. Promoted DB Buster Skrine and OLB John Simon from the practice squad to the active roster. Waived RB Adrian Peterson. Placed CB Chris Jackson and WR Marcus Johnson on injured reserve. Designated RB Khari Blasingame to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed RB Rodney Smith, WR Austin Mack and DL Kevin Strong to the practice squad. Signed WR Golden Tate.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Released LB Anthony Hines and WR Damion Willis from the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled D Eric Gelinas from Chicago (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Sean Durzi from Ontario (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Mathieu Olivier to Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned F Alexander Holtz to Utica (AHL). Recalled F Chase De Leo from Utica.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Reassigned F Collin Adams from Worcester (ECHL) to Bridgeport (AHL). Recalled F Anatolii Golyshev and D Thomas Hickey from Bridgeport.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reassigned F Justin Almeida and D Will Reilly from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) to Wheeling (ECHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Reassigned D Connor Corcoran to Fort Wayne (ECHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned F Axel Jonsson-Fjallby to Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Recalled F Paul Thompson from Worcester (ECHL).

LAVAL ROCKET — Assigned D Terrance Amorosa to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Signed G Jon Gillies and F Nick Lappin to a player tryout contracts (PTO). Assigned D Ryan MacKinnon to Reading.

MANITOBA MOOSE — Assigned F Bobby Lynch to Newfoundland (ECHL).

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Loaned D Dylan Blujas to Florida (ECHL). Returned C Robert Carpenter to Florida. Returned F Matt Bradely to Greenville (ECHL).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Returned F Eduards Tralmaks to Maine (ECHL). Loaned F Alex-Olivier Voyer to Maine.

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Acquired D Michael Kim.

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Released D Evan Wardley from player tryout contract (PTO).

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed F Zach Hall.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Placed D Zach Yoder on reserve.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Released F Nicholas Blachman.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released D Jameson Milam.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Placed F Tommy Besinger on reserve. Placed F Anthony Rinaldi on injured reserve.

INDY FUEL — Signed F Keegan Iverson to a standard player contract.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated F Jake Elmer from reserve. Placed F Ryan Roth on reserve.

READING ROYALS — Placed D Mike Chen on reserve.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated F Patrick Kramer from commissioner’s exempt list. Placed D Connor Moore on injured reserve.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Loaned D Blake Hillman to Grand Rapids (AHL).

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Signed F Danick Paquette to a standard player contract. Acquired D Hayden Shaw. Released F Jonathan Joannette and D Alexandre Perron-Fontaine. Placed D Darick Louis-Jean on reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Released G Evan Moyse. Acquired G Stefanos Lekkas from Orlando. Activated F Felix Pare from reserve. Placed F Brandon Saigeon and D Jake Flegel on reserve. Placed F Shaw Boomhower on commissioner’s exempt list.

WICHITA THUNDER — Placed D Carson Vance on reserve.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Released G Justin Kapelmaster.

SOCCER USL Championship

USL — Announced Midwest United FC new member of USL League Two for 2022 season. Announced AC Connecticut new memeber of the W League for the 2022 season.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.