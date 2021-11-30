Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Released RHP Brooks Kriske to pursue an international opportunity.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Kendall Graveman on a three-year contract.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Signed RHP Héctor Neris to a two-year contract.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Named Damion Easley assistant Major League hitting coach, Drew Hedman assistant Major League hitting coach/director of Minor League hitting, Rick Short assistant Major League hitting coach/assistant Minor League hitting coordinator, Dan Carlson assistant Major League pitching coach/Minor League pitching coordinator and Barry Enright assistant Major League pitching coach/Minor League pitching coordinator.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — signed Cs Pedro Severino and Brett Sullivan to one-year contracts.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Claimed INF Lucius Fox outright from Baltimore waivers.

Minor League Baseball BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MILWUAKEE BUCKS — Signed C DeMarcus Cousins to a rest-of-season contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed CB Donte Jackson on injured reserve. Activated G Deonte Brown from injured reserve.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed T Jack Conklin on injured reserve. Signed G Hjalte Froholdt and DE Joe Jackson to the practice squad. Released RB Brian Hill from the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Released DL Da’Shawn Hand from injured reserve with a settlement.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed TE Dan Arnold on injured reserve.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Placed D Christian Wolanin on waivers.

EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled D Markus Niemelained from Bakersfield (AHL) loan.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Michael McCarron from Milwaukee (AHL) loan. Acquired F Kole Sherwood from the Ottawa for future considerations.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned F Chase DeLeo to Utica (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled C Connor Bunnaman and C Max Willman from Lehigh Valley (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Placed C Tyler Bozak on reserve/COVID-19 protocol.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled RW Joey Anderson from Toronto (AHL) loan. Loaned C Kirill Semyonov to Toronto.

American Hockey League

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Recalled G Evan Fitzpatrick from Greenville (ECHL) loan.

LAVAL ROCKET — Acquired D Charles-David Beaudoin.

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Acquired C Philipp Kurashev.

STOCKTON HEAT — Recalled D Greg Moro from Kansas City (ECHL).

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Signed C Aaron Luchuk to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

TEXAS STARS — Recalled LW Yauheni Aksiantsiuk from Idaho (ECHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

AUSTIN FC — Excercised their contract options on Freddy Kleemann, Will Pulisic, and Alex Ring for the 2022 season. Players remaining under contract are Julio Cascante, Moussa Djitté, Cecilio Domínguez, Sebastián Driussi, Diego Fagundez, McKinze Gaines, Jon Gallagher, Danny Hoesen, Hector Jimenez, an Kolmanic, Nick Lima, Daniel Pereira, Tomás Pochettino, Rodney Redes, Jhohan Romaña, Ulises Segura, Brad Stuver, Andrew Tarbell, and Owen Wolff. Declined the contract options on Kekuta Manneh, Aaron Schoenfeld, Brady Scott, Aedan Stanley, Jared Stroud, and Ben Sweat. Declined transfer options for Sebastian Berhalter and Emanuel Perez.

FC DALLAS — Excercised their contract options on MFs Edwin Cerrillo and Brandon Servania, and Ds Ryan Hollingshead, Eddie Munjoma, Nkosi Tafari and Ema Twumasi for the 2022 season. Players remaining under contract are Justin Che, Kalil ElMedkhar, Jesús Ferreira, Matt Hedges, Nicky Hernandez, Franco Jara, José Martínez, Jimmy Maurer, Jáder Obrian, Ricardo Pepi, Paxton Pomykal, Facundo Quignon, Beni Redic, Thomas Roberts, Szabolcs Schön, Dante Sealy and Collin Smith. Declined contract options on for G Phelipe Megiolaro, Ds Bressan, Caiser Gomes and Johnny Nelson, and MFs Bryan Acosta, Andrés Ricaurte and Freddy Vargas. Goalkeeper Kyle Zobeck is out of contract.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed G Dayne St. Clair to a three-year contract with a one-year club option, starting in 2022.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Named Jarrod Dillon the president of business operations.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Excercised their contract options on Felipe Hernandez and Jaylin Lindsey for the 2022 season. Declined options for Amadou Dia, Wilson Harris, Luis Martins, Roberto Puncec, Ilie Sanchez and Brooks Thompson. Graham Smith is out of contract. Players remaining under contract are Gs Tim Melia and John Pulskamp, Ds Andreu Fontas, Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, Jaylin Lindsey, Kayden Pierre and Kaveh Rad, MFs Ozzie Cisneros, Jake Davis, Cam Duke, Felipe Hernandez, Gadi Kinda, Jose Mauri and Remi Walter, Fs Grayson Barber, Tyler Freeman, Alan Pulido, Johnny Russell, Daniel Salloi and Khiry Shelton.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Named Vanni Sartini head coach and signed him to a two-year contract through 2023.

USL W League

USL W — Announced Westchester Flames as a new member for the 2022 season.

