Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Released RHP Brooks Kriske to pursue an international opportunity.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Kendall Graveman on a three-year contract.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Signed RHP Héctor Neris to a two-year contract.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Claimed RHP Trevor Megill from the Chicago Cubs. Sent OF Jake Cave outright to St. Paul (Triple-A East).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHP Deolis Guerra and INf/OFs Tony Kemp and Chad Pinder on one-year contracts for the 2022 season.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with C Jose Godoy and INF Kevin Padlo on one-year contracts.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Named Damion Easley assistant Major League hitting coach, Drew Hedman assistant Major League hitting coach/director of Minor League hitting, Rick Short assistant Major League hitting coach/assistant Minor League hitting coordinator, Dan Carlson assistant Major League pitching coach/Minor League pitching coordinator and Barry Enright assistant Major League pitching coach/Minor League pitching coordinator.

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Sandy Alcantara on a five-year contract.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed Cs Pedro Severino and Brett Sullivan to one-year contracts.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Claimed INF Lucius Fox outright from Baltimore waivers.

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

OTTAWA TITANS — Signed RHP Jose Taveras.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed OF Chase Dawson to a contract extension.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MILWUAKEE BUCKS — Signed C DeMarcus Cousins to a rest-of-season contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Designated DE Steven Means to return from injured reserve. Activated G Josh Andrews from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived CB Chris Williamson.

BUFFALO BILLS — Activated OL Spencer Brown and DL Star Lotulelei from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated OL Jon Feliciano to return from injured reserve. Placed CB Tre’Davious White on injured reserve and Tommy Doyle on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed CB Donte Jackson on injured reserve. Activated G Deonte Brown from injured reserve.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed T Jack Conklin on injured reserve. Signed G Hjalte Froholdt and DE Joe Jackson to the practice squad. Released RB Brian Hill from the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed DT Trysten Hill on injured reserve.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed RB Kerrith Whyte and OT Adrian Ealy to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Released DL Da’Shawn Hand from injured reserve with a settlement.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed LB De’Vondre Campbell on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed RB Darius Jackson to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed TE Dan Arnold on injured reserve.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Activated OL Kyle Long from the physically unable to perform list (PUP). Placed DT Khalen Saunders and RB Jerick McKinnon on injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed CB Davontae Harris.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DB Thakarius Keyes and RB Devine Ozigbo to the practice squad. Released DL Niles Scott from the practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Waived WR Kevin White and RB Alex Armah.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated S Logan Ryan from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed CB Darnay Holmes on injured reserve.

NEW YORK JETS — Released QB James Morgan from the practice squad. Signed TE Dan Brown to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Promoted OL Brett Toth to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed OL Jack Driscoll on injured reserve.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed DT Montravius Adams.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released WR Phillip Dorsett and RB B.J. Emmons from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed LB Monty Rice on injured reserve. Released WR Austin Mack from the practice squad.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed K Joey Slye on injured reserve. Signed K Brian Johnson from the Chicago practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled C Vinni Lettieri from San Diego (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Placed D Christian Wolanin on waivers.

COLORADO AVALANCHE – Reassigned G Trent Miller to Colorado (AHL) from Utah (ECHL).

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned F Yauheni Aksiantsiuk to Texas (AHL) from Idaho (ECHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled D Markus Niemelained from Bakersfield (AHL) loan. Assigned F Tim Sunderlund to Bakersfield from Wichita (ECHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Michael McCarron from Milwaukee (AHL) loan. Acquired F Kole Sherwood from the Ottawa for future considerations. Returned RW Kole Sherwood to Milwaukee.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned F Chase DeLeo to Utica (AHL). Signed C Jack Hughes to an eight-year contract.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned G Kevin Mandolese from Belleville (AHL) to Atlanta (ECHL),

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled C Connor Bunnaman and C Max Willman from Lehigh Valley (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reassigned G Alex D’Orio to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) from Wheeling (ECHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Placed C Tyler Bozak on reserve/COVID-19 protocol.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled RW Joey Anderson from Toronto (AHL) loan. Loaned C Kirill Semyonov to Toronto.

American Hockey League

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Recalled C Matteo Gennaro from Wichita (ECHL) loan.

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Recalled G Evan Fitzpatrick from Greenville (ECHL) loan.

CHICAGO WOLVES — Recalled D Daniel Brickley from Norfolk (ECHL).

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Released LW Max Humitz from his professional tryout contract (PTO).

IOWA WILD — Recalled G Hunter Jones and F Bryce Gervais from Iowa (ECHL).

LAVAL ROCKET — Acquired D Charles-David Beaudoin.

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Assigned G Pat Nagle to Reading (ECHL).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Acquired C Philipp Kurashev.

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Recalled D Cole Moberg from Orlando (ECHL).

STOCKTON HEAT — Recalled D Greg Moro from Kansas City (ECHL).

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Signed C Aaron Luchuk to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

TEXAS STARS — Recalled LW Yauheni Aksiantsiuk from Idaho (ECHL).

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Loaned G Tommy Nappier to Wheeling (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Activated Ds Greg Campbell and Dalton Thrower from the reserve list. Placed F Eric Neiley and G Chris Nell on the reserve list.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Released F Ben Johnson. Loaned D Wyatt Ege to Rochester (AHL).

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated F Nathan Perkovich from reserve list. Place G Cam Johnson on the reserve list

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Recalled D Blake Siebenaler from Belleville (AHL) loan.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Released Fs Tommy Besinger and Lincoln Griffin from their standard player contracts (SPC).

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Recalled D Adrien Beraldo from Iowa (AHL) loan. Activated F Ryan Kuffner from the reserve list.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Recalled F Max Humitz from Grand Rapids (AHL). Placed F Denis Smirnov on the reserve list.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Waived D Dominick Porcopio. Activated G Angus Redmond and D Theo Calvas from the reserve list. Placed G Daniil Chechelev and F Jake Bricknell on the reserve list.

MAINE MARINERS — Activated G Callum Booth from injured reserve.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Traded G Cole Kehler to Cincinnati (AHL).

READING ROYALS — Placed D Mike Chen on the reserve list.

TOLEDO WALLEYES — Signed D Adam Parsell to a standard player contract (SPC).

TULSA OILERS — Released F Francisco Corona. Signed G Kai Edmonds and F Kyle Soper to the active roster. Suspended G Marson McDonald from the roster.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Signed C Jonathan Joannette and G Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo to standard player contracts.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Released F Connor Graham. Signed F Zac Robbins to the active roster. Placed G Garrett Metcalf on the reserve list. Traded F Bailey Conger to Fort Wayne.

WHEELING NAILERS — Released D Carter Struthers from his standard player contract. Loaned F Patrick Watling to Syracuse (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

AUSTIN FC — Exercised their contract options on Freddy Kleemann, Will Pulisic, and Alex Ring for the 2022 season. Players remaining under contract are Julio Cascante, Moussa Djitté, Cecilio Domínguez, Sebastián Driussi, Diego Fagundez, McKinze Gaines, Jon Gallagher, Danny Hoesen, Hector Jimenez, an Kolmanic, Nick Lima, Daniel Pereira, Tomás Pochettino, Rodney Redes, Jhohan Romaña, Ulises Segura, Brad Stuver, Andrew Tarbell, and Owen Wolff. Declined the contract options on Kekuta Manneh, Aaron Schoenfeld, Brady Scott, Aedan Stanley, Jared Stroud, and Ben Sweat. Declined transfer options for Sebastian Berhalter and Emanuel Perez.

FC DALLAS — Exercised their contract options on MFs Edwin Cerrillo and Brandon Servania, and Ds Ryan Hollingshead, Eddie Munjoma, Nkosi Tafari and Ema Twumasi for the 2022 season. Players remaining under contract are Justin Che, Kalil ElMedkhar, Jesús Ferreira, Matt Hedges, Nicky Hernandez, Franco Jara, José Martínez, Jimmy Maurer, Jáder Obrian, Ricardo Pepi, Paxton Pomykal, Facundo Quignon, Beni Redic, Thomas Roberts, Szabolcs Schön, Dante Sealy and Collin Smith. Declined contract options on for G Phelipe Megiolaro, Ds Bressan, Caiser Gomes and Johnny Nelson, and MFs Bryan Acosta, Andrés Ricaurte and Freddy Vargas. Goalkeeper Kyle Zobeck is out of contract.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed G Dayne St. Clair to a three-year contract with a one-year club option, starting in 2022.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Named Jarrod Dillon the president of business operations.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Exercised their contract options on Felipe Hernandez and Jaylin Lindsey for the 2022 season. Declined options for Amadou Dia, Wilson Harris, Luis Martins, Roberto Puncec, Ilie Sanchez and Brooks Thompson. Graham Smith is out of contract. Players remaining under contract are Gs Tim Melia and John Pulskamp, Ds Andreu Fontas, Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, Jaylin Lindsey, Kayden Pierre and Kaveh Rad, MFs Ozzie Cisneros, Jake Davis, Cam Duke, Felipe Hernandez, Gadi Kinda, Jose Mauri and Remi Walter, Fs Grayson Barber, Tyler Freeman, Alan Pulido, Johnny Russell, Daniel Salloi and Khiry Shelton.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Named Vanni Sartini head coach and signed him to a two-year contract through 2023.

USL W League

USL W — Announced Westchester Flames as a new member for the 2022 season.

National Women’s Soccer League

NJ/NY Gotham FC — Loaned MF Elizabeth Eddy to Newcastle United of the Australian A League and will rejoin Gotham for the 2022 season.

COLLEGE

SIMON FRASER — Named Mike Rigell head football coach.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.