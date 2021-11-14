Tulane 69, Alabama 66

TULANE (2-0)
Freeman 5-12 4-5 14, Heide 3-5 2-2 8, Clark 3-8 5-8 11, Jones 5-11 5-6 15, Ursin 5-14 1-1 12, Grant 0-3 0-0 0, Parau 0-0 0-0 0, Anderson 1-2 1-2 4, Cheatham 2-3 0-0 5, Galic 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-59 18-24 69
ALABAMA (1-1)
Rice 2-6 2-3 6, Abrams 5-17 7-8 21, Barber 3-9 0-0 9, Davis 6-16 1-2 17, Mingo-Young 3-8 1-1 8, Craig Cruce 0-0 0-0 0, Wade-Warren 0-0 0-0 0, Daniel 2-3 0-0 4, Gordon 0-2 0-0 0, Grizzle 0-1 0-0 0, Sutton 0-0 0-0 0, Blackshear 0-0 0-0 0, Koang 0-0 1-2 1, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-62 12-16 66
|Tulane
|14
|17
|19
|19
|—
|69
|Alabama
|26
|8
|15
|17
|—
|66
3-Point Goals_Tulane 3-11 (Freeman 0-3, Jones 0-1, Ursin 1-3, Anderson 1-2, Cheatham 1-1, Galic 0-1), Alabama 12-32 (Abrams 4-9, Barber 3-7, Davis 4-11, Mingo-Young 1-2, Daniel 0-1, Gordon 0-2). Assists_Tulane 10 (Clark 5), Alabama 11 (Barber 3). Fouled Out_Alabama Rice. Rebounds_Tulane 47 (Ursin 4-9), Alabama 32 (Team 4-4). Total Fouls_Tulane 14, Alabama 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,792.
