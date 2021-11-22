Tulane 90, Drexel 87, OT

DREXEL (2-2)
J.Butler 4-6 6-8 14, Okros 0-5 0-0 0, Bell 7-13 5-6 20, Wynter 5-14 1-1 13, Martin 11-15 4-4 27, Oden 2-4 2-3 7, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 2-5 2-2 6, Juric 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-65 20-24 87.
TULANE (2-2)
Cross 8-14 5-7 21, Cook 6-16 5-6 19, Forbes 8-11 8-10 30, James 6-11 1-2 13, Spencer 0-0 0-0 0, McGee 1-1 1-2 3, Baker 0-3 0-0 0, Coleman 1-3 0-0 3, Days 0-1 1-2 1, Pope 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-60 21-29 90.
Halftime_Tulane 42-30. 3-Point Goals_Drexel 5-21 (Wynter 2-7, Bell 1-1, Martin 1-2, Oden 1-2, J.Butler 0-1, Juric 0-1, Brown 0-2, Okros 0-5), Tulane 9-18 (Forbes 6-8, Cook 2-5, Coleman 1-2, Baker 0-1, Cross 0-2). Fouled Out_J.Butler, Williams. Rebounds_Drexel 32 (J.Butler 10), Tulane 30 (Forbes 11). Assists_Drexel 9 (Bell 4), Tulane 11 (Cook 4). Total Fouls_Drexel 22, Tulane 21.
