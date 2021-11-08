Tulane gets 2021-22 campaign underway against SLU

Southeastern Louisiana (0-0) vs. Tulane (0-0)

Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse, New Orleans; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of in-state programs will do battle as Tulane gets its 2021-22 season underway by hosting the Southeastern Louisiana Lions. Southeastern Louisiana went 8-18 last year, while Tulane ended up 10-13.

DID YOU KNOW: Tulane held its five non-conference opponents to an average of just 56.4 points per game last season. The Green Wave offense scored 67.2 points per matchup en route to a 5-0 record against competition outside the American Athletic Conference. Southeastern Louisiana went 2-6 against non-conference programs in 2020-21.

