On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tulane gets 2021-22 campaign underway against SLU

The Associated Press
November 8, 2021 4:31 pm
< a min read
      

Southeastern Louisiana (0-0) vs. Tulane (0-0)

Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse, New Orleans; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of in-state programs will do battle as Tulane gets its 2021-22 season underway by hosting the Southeastern Louisiana Lions. Southeastern Louisiana went 8-18 last year, while Tulane ended up 10-13.

DID YOU KNOW: Tulane held its five non-conference opponents to an average of just 56.4 points per game last season. The Green Wave offense scored 67.2 points per matchup en route to a 5-0 record against competition outside the American Athletic Conference. Southeastern Louisiana went 2-6 against non-conference programs in 2020-21.

        Insight by Pure Storage: During this webinar Lt. Gen. Michael Groen, the director of the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center at the Department of Defense, will discuss JAIC’s IT strategy and AI opportunities for the future.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|6 NPELRA 2021 Annual Training Conference
11|7 APTA's TRANSform Conference &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NIH welcomed HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra and Deputy Secretary Andrea Palm for an official visit